On to New Operations - San Antonio, Texas Native Retires after 30 Years of Naval Service

Photo By Edward Jones | SAN ANTONIO– (August 26, 2022) Operations Officer for Navy Talent Acquisition Group...... read more read more Photo By Edward Jones | SAN ANTONIO– (August 26, 2022) Operations Officer for Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio, Lieutenant Commander Allen L. Cordova receives Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal presented by Command Officer, CDR Stephanie Simoni during his retirement ceremony at VFW Post 2022, Helotes, Texas. see less | View Image Page

HELOTES – (August 26, 2022) Accumulating thirty years of service, Lieutenant Commander Allen L. Cordova, currently serving as the Operations Officer for Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio, retired from the United States Navy during a ceremony held in his honor at VFW Post 7108.



The love and admiration for LCDR Cordova were on full display as family, friends, and members of NTAG San Antonio were on hand to celebrate his distinguished career. One common theme throughout the ceremony was Cordova’s love for his family, both immediate and military family.



Division Leading Chief Petty Officer Recruiter Team, Naval Counselor Chief Petty Officer Ryan Evans served as the Master of Ceremonies, Commander Stephanie Simoni, the presiding officer, and Construction Electrician Chief (Ret.) Jesus “Chuy” Torres, the guest speaker.



Born in San Antonio, Texas, Cordova spent his formative years in Durango, Colo., graduated from Durango High School in 1991, enlisted into the United States Navy via the Delayed Entry Program in November 1992, and completed recruit training in Great Lakes, Ill.



Cordova’s Naval career was officially underway when he reported to his first command aboard the USS Savanah (AOR 4) in Norfolk, Va. In addition to serving on the USS Savanah, Cordova served on the USS Nashville (LPD 13), USS McClusky (FFG 41), and USS Bunker Hill (CG 52).



Upon commissioning, Cordova was assigned to Assault Craft Unit Five (ACU 5), Detainee Battalion Four (NPDB 4), USS Peleliu (LHA 5) Beach Master Unit One (BMU 1), USS San Diego (LPD 22), Naval Beach Group One (NBG 1), and USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70).



In addition to serving at sea, Cordova did his part in strengthening the United States Navy by serving with Navy recruiting commands. His first was Naval Recruiting Station Oak Cliff, NRD Dallas. His next and final, NTAG San Antonio where he served as the Operations Officer.



Cordova earned an associate degree in General Education, a bachelor’s degree in management, and personal decorations that include the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal (2), Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (6), and Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (6).



The ceremony closed with Cordova offering his admiration and thanks to his family, shipmates, and guests.



NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.

(U.S. Navy Photos by Edward S. Jones, NTAG San Antonio, Public Affairs Officer)

#americasnavy #ForgedByTheSea #KnowYourMil #takingcareofourown #navyrecruiting #navyoutreachanddiversity #militarycityusa #BuildYourFuture #StartNow #TakeControl #NTAGSA #NewBeginnings #Forging #changinglives #stayready #worldsgreatestnavy #DEP #Seetheworld #Leadership #NTAGSwag #openingdoors #ExploretheNewYou #KnowYourWorth #Achievement #honor