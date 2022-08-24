San Antonio Chamber of Commerce Hosts 2022 Command Reception

Photo By Edward Jones | SAN ANTONIO - (August 24, 2022) Members of Joint Base San Antonio Naval leadership...... read more read more Photo By Edward Jones | SAN ANTONIO - (August 24, 2022) Members of Joint Base San Antonio Naval leadership attend the 2022 Command Reception at the scenic San Antonio Botanical Garden’s Betty Kelso Center. The event, which is hosted by the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce and presented by USAA, is to honor the Joint Base San Antonio leaders and welcome new members of leadership and bid farewell to those moving on to new chapters in their lives. see less | View Image Page

SAN ANTONIO - (August 24, 2022) Members of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio attended the 2022 Command Reception at the scenic San Antonio Botanical Garden’s Betty Kelso Center. The event, which is hosted by the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce and presented by USAA, honors Joint Base San Antonio leaders and welcomes new members of leadership, and bids farewell to those moving on to new chapters in their lives.



The event was well-attended by city leadership, including the Honorable Ron Nirenberg, Mayor of San Antonio. Speakers for the night included Lieutenant General Brian S. Robinson, Commander, Air Education and Training Command, Major General Robert F. Whittle, Jr., Deputy Commanding General, United States Army North, and Captain Shannon J. Johnson, Deputy Commander, Naval Medical Forces Support Command.



Established in 1894, the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce has played an integral part in the city becoming what is now known as “Military City U.S.A.” The Chamber maintains a strong relationship with the military presence through a number of events and support efforts. The organization’s commitment to maintaining its relationship was addressed via a statement on its website, “Now more than ever, continuing the networking with our military neighbors, ensures we remain engaged and active in their support, which in turn supports their growing military presence and brings awareness to the contributions of these missions to our national security. The Alamo Region is proud to be host to the largest diverse military population in the Department of Defense!”



NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.



#americasnavy #ForgedByTheSea #KnowYourMil #takingcareofourown #navyrecruiting #navyoutreachanddiversity #militarycityusa #BuildYourFuture #StartNow #TakeControl #NTAGSA #NewBeginnings #Forging #changinglives #stayready #worldsgreatestnavy #DEP #Seetheworld #Leadership #NTAGSwag #openingdoors #ExploretheNewYou #KnowYourWorth #Achievement #honor