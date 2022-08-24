Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    San Antonio Chamber of Commerce Hosts 2022 Command Reception

    San Antonio Chamber of Commerce Hosts 2022 Command Reception

    Photo By Edward Jones | SAN ANTONIO - (August 24, 2022) Members of Joint Base San Antonio Naval leadership...... read more read more

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Story by Edward Jones 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    SAN ANTONIO - (August 24, 2022) Members of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio attended the 2022 Command Reception at the scenic San Antonio Botanical Garden’s Betty Kelso Center. The event, which is hosted by the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce and presented by USAA, honors Joint Base San Antonio leaders and welcomes new members of leadership, and bids farewell to those moving on to new chapters in their lives.

    The event was well-attended by city leadership, including the Honorable Ron Nirenberg, Mayor of San Antonio. Speakers for the night included Lieutenant General Brian S. Robinson, Commander, Air Education and Training Command, Major General Robert F. Whittle, Jr., Deputy Commanding General, United States Army North, and Captain Shannon J. Johnson, Deputy Commander, Naval Medical Forces Support Command.

    Established in 1894, the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce has played an integral part in the city becoming what is now known as “Military City U.S.A.” The Chamber maintains a strong relationship with the military presence through a number of events and support efforts. The organization’s commitment to maintaining its relationship was addressed via a statement on its website, “Now more than ever, continuing the networking with our military neighbors, ensures we remain engaged and active in their support, which in turn supports their growing military presence and brings awareness to the contributions of these missions to our national security. The Alamo Region is proud to be host to the largest diverse military population in the Department of Defense!”

    NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.

    #americasnavy #ForgedByTheSea #KnowYourMil #takingcareofourown #navyrecruiting #navyoutreachanddiversity #militarycityusa #BuildYourFuture #StartNow #TakeControl #NTAGSA #NewBeginnings #Forging #changinglives #stayready #worldsgreatestnavy #DEP #Seetheworld #Leadership #NTAGSwag #openingdoors #ExploretheNewYou #KnowYourWorth #Achievement #honor

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 12:32
    Story ID: 428397
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, San Antonio Chamber of Commerce Hosts 2022 Command Reception, by Edward Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    San Antonio Chamber of Commerce Hosts 2022 Command Reception
    San Antonio Chamber of Commerce Hosts 2022 Command Reception
    San Antonio Chamber of Commerce Hosts 2022 Command Reception
    San Antonio Chamber of Commerce Hosts 2022 Command Reception

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT