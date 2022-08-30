Cyber Snapshot: Capt. Robert Saffell

Courtesy Photo | Capt. Robert Saffell earned a direct commission from the rank of specialist to the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Capt. Robert Saffell earned a direct commission from the rank of specialist to the rank of captain to serve as a commissioned cyber officer in the Army National Guard. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Hometown: Lakeview, Mich.

Military Occupational Specialty: Cyber Operations Officer (MOS 17A)

Unit: Detachment 1, 176th Cyber Protection Team, Wisconsin Army National Guard

(NOTE: Rank and position are correct as of time of interview)



QUICK SKETCH:

-- Received a direct commission from the rank of specialist to the rank of captain to serve as a commissioned cyber officer

-- Has served in the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Army

-- Initially enlisted as a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Specialist and completed U.S. Navy basic training at Great Lakes, Ill., and U.S. Army Basic Training at Fort Jackson, S.C.

-- Graduated from Lakeview High School, Lakeview, Mich.

-- Has earned a bachelor's degree in Applied Nuclear Engineering from Thomas Edison State University

-- Has earned 13 industry cyber certifications, most notably Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and the Global Information Assurance Certification (GIAC) Penetration Tester (GPEN) and Response and Industrial Defense (GRID) certifications



ON WHY HE JOINED THE ARMY NATIONAL GUARD AND CHOSE THE CYBER CAREER FIELD:

"I initially joined the Guard because I missed the service. I had gone to college after being active duty Navy in 2006, and made the call to come back in six years later. I chose the cyber field because I was getting ready to get out of the military after spending a few years in a CBRN unit and my battalion told me about a Cyber Protection Team they were standing up. I was already working as a developer in my civilian career and when I met the unit, I knew I wanted to be a part of it.”



ON HOW HE EARNED A DIRECT COMMISSION:

"The direct commissioning process is long - my packet took over a year from start to finish, and that's faster than many since I already had a clearance.”

Here are some resources about the program and process:

Army Cyber Command Direct Commissioning fact sheet

https://www.arcyber.army.mil/Info/Fact-Sheets/Fact-Sheet-View-Page/Article/1440683/army-cyber-fact-sheet-army-cyber-direct-commissioning-program/

U.S. Army Talent Management Direct Commissioning web page

https://talent.army.mil/direct-commissioning/

U.S. Army Talent Management cyber officer information page

https://talent.army.mil/job/cyber-officer/

U.S. Army Talent Management Army National Guard cyber officer information page

https://talent.army.mil/job/cyberng/



ON WHAT ADVICE HE WOULD GIVE OTHERS ABOUT CAREER DEVELOPMENT, IN ARMY OR CIVILIAN LIFE:

“Take every opportunity to develop yourself -- no one will push you to do it. You will always have every reason not to. Time is always precious. But we have so many development resources available that you can use. I see too many people who just left the military, then ask for help finding a good job, and the reality is (that) the work of finding a job outside starts right after you join the Army. Use every benefit you can get and by the time you are ready to leave, you are prepared to take on a great career immediately."



ON HIS FAVORITE QUOTE:

“Fear is the mind killer."



