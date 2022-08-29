Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cyber Snapshot: Capt. Robert Saffell

    UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    U.S. Army Cyber Command

    Capt. Robert Saffell earned a direct commission from the rank of specialist to the rank of captain to serve as a commissioned cyber officer in the Army National Guard. (Courtesy photo)

    direct commission
    Army National Guard
    ARCYBER
    U.S. Army Cyber Command

