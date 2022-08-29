AOTM fueled by success

Achieving Airlifter of the Month is no small feat. It can require hard work, dedication and devotion to one’s team, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Morris displayed all of these qualities earning him the title this month.



Morris, 765th Air Base Squadron Civil Engineering Water and Fuels Systems Flight NCO in charge, said he and his remarkable team were able to secure the title through their dedication to the mission and the team.



The title was awarded Aug. 18, 2022, for his leadership abilities, and his part in leading a team of 12 Airmen during the annual fuel delivery at Lajes Field.



“The title highlights me, but I don’t think it’s completely true,” said Morris. “I am considered the team lead, but it is the men and women of this flight that truly make this mission possible.”



Morris believes in a one team, one fight mentality. He and his team tackle every challenge together and share experiences during his first overseas assignment at Lajes.



“For years I have heard people talk about their experiences being overseas,” Morris said. “They said how much closer they became with those they served with. We are a tight knit group here and we always find a way to get the mission done together.”



Morris looks at life with a positive attitude. Morris said happiness is created from within and it’s every individual’s job to create it, nurture it and sustain it.



“You are in charge of your own happiness and it’s your duty to protect it,” said Morris. “If you don’t like the way things are going, then it’s your job to change it. Take responsibility for yourself and make the hard choices that are necessary to correct your course.”



Throughout Morris’ career he has learned a lot from others. The most important thing he learned is it’s not a perfect world, but do the best you can with what you are given.





“You get out what you put in,” Morris said. “You will never have enough time, manpower or money to work with. Learn to make the best product or solution you can possibly make with the resources you have.”

