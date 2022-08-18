U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Morris, 765th Air Base Squadron Civil Engineering Water and Fuels Systems Flight NCO in charge, was named Airlifter of the Month at Lajes Field, Portugal, Aug. 18, 2022. Morris was awarded the title for his extraordinary leadership skills, positive attitude and willingness to work with his colleagues. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2022 Date Posted: 08.29.2022 02:16 Photo ID: 7392239 VIRIN: 220818-F-FN350-0037 Resolution: 4981x3321 Size: 2.81 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AOTM fueled by success, by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.