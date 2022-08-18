U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Morris, 765th Air Base Squadron Civil Engineering Water and Fuels Systems Flight NCO in charge, was named Airlifter of the Month at Lajes Field, Portugal, Aug. 18, 2022. Morris was awarded the title for his extraordinary leadership skills, positive attitude and willingness to work with his colleagues. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2022 02:16
|Photo ID:
|7392239
|VIRIN:
|220818-F-FN350-0037
|Resolution:
|4981x3321
|Size:
|2.81 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AOTM fueled by success, by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT