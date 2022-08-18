Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AOTM fueled by success

    AOTM fueled by success

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Morris, 765th Air Base Squadron Civil Engineering Water and Fuels Systems Flight NCO in charge, was named Airlifter of the Month at Lajes Field, Portugal, Aug. 18, 2022. Morris was awarded the title for his extraordinary leadership skills, positive attitude and willingness to work with his colleagues. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 02:16
    Photo ID: 7392239
    VIRIN: 220818-F-FN350-0037
    Resolution: 4981x3321
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AOTM fueled by success, by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AOTM fueled by success

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    86 AW
    RAB
    AOTM
    Airlifter of the Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT