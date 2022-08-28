Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo Essay: Air Force aerial port operations for Exercise Patriot Warrior 2022 at Fort McCoy

    Air Force aerial port operations for Exercise Patriot Warrior 2022 at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Air transportation Airmen at Fort McCoy, Wis., for training in the Patriot Warrior...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Air transportation Airmen at Fort McCoy, Wis., for training in the Patriot Warrior 2022 exercise conduct aerial port operations at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport on Aug. 4, 2022.

    Patriot Warrior is Air Force Reserve Command's premier exercise providing Airmen an opportunity to train with joint and international partners in airlift, aeromedical evacuation, and mobility support.

    Hundreds of Airmen deployed to Fort McCoy in August 2022 to conduct the training.

    Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2022
    Date Posted: 08.28.2022 23:47
    Story ID: 428227
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Air Force aerial port operations for Exercise Patriot Warrior 2022 at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Air Force aerial port operations for Exercise Patriot Warrior 2022 at Fort McCoy
    Air Force aerial port operations for Exercise Patriot Warrior 2022 at Fort McCoy
    Air Force aerial port operations for Exercise Patriot Warrior 2022 at Fort McCoy
    Air Force aerial port operations for Exercise Patriot Warrior 2022 at Fort McCoy
    Air Force aerial port operations for Exercise Patriot Warrior 2022 at Fort McCoy
    Air Force aerial port operations for Exercise Patriot Warrior 2022 at Fort McCoy
    Air Force aerial port operations for Exercise Patriot Warrior 2022 at Fort McCoy
    Air Force aerial port operations for Exercise Patriot Warrior 2022 at Fort McCoy
    Air Force aerial port operations for Exercise Patriot Warrior 2022 at Fort McCoy
    Air Force aerial port operations for Exercise Patriot Warrior 2022 at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Wisconsin
    Air Force Reserve
    Air Force
    Fort McCoy
    Patriot Warrior 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT