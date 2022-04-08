Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force aerial port operations for Exercise Patriot Warrior 2022 at Fort McCoy [Image 16 of 18]

    Air Force aerial port operations for Exercise Patriot Warrior 2022 at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2022

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Air transportation Airmen at Fort McCoy, Wis., for training in the Patriot Warrior 2022 exercise conduct aerial port operations at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport on Aug. 4, 2022. Patriot Warrior is Air Force Reserve Command's premier exercise providing Airmen an opportunity to train with joint and international partners in airlift, aeromedical evacuation, and mobility support. Hundreds of Airmen deployed to Fort McCoy in August 2022 to conduct the training. (Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2022
    Date Posted: 08.28.2022 23:47
    Photo ID: 7392025
    VIRIN: 220804-A-OK556-420
    Resolution: 1988x3088
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force aerial port operations for Exercise Patriot Warrior 2022 at Fort McCoy [Image 18 of 18], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Photo Essay: Air Force aerial port operations for Exercise Patriot Warrior 2022 at Fort McCoy

    Airmen
    Wisconsin
    Air Force Reserve
    Air Force
    Fort McCoy
    Patriot Warrior 2022

