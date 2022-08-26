A perfect Seabee retires

Photo By Ensign Drew Verbis | 220825-N-AS200-0233 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Aug. 25, 2022) – Capt. Kirk A. Lagerquist,...... read more read more Photo By Ensign Drew Verbis | 220825-N-AS200-0233 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Aug. 25, 2022) – Capt. Kirk A. Lagerquist, chief staff officer, Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), stands at attention during his retirement ceremony held at Seabee Museum onboard Port Hueneme, Aug. 25. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2C Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released) see less | View Image Page

PORT HEUNEME, Calif. – Capt. Kirk A. Lagerquist, chief staff officer (CSO), Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), retired during a ceremony held at Seabee Museum onboard Port Hueneme, Aug. 25.



Lagerquist, a native of Bangor, Maine retired after 27 years of service.



“He was a perfect Seabee,” said Rear Adm. Lore Aguayo, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic. “From the beginning of his career he held an impeccable military bearing and he was the officer the Navy wanted on their Civil Engineer Corps (CEC) recruiting posters.”



Lagerquist has served in14-duty assignments including expeditionary units across diverse demographics. As an Activity Public Works Officer for Recruit Training Command (RTC) in 2002, Lagerquist was integral in planning of the eight-hundred-million-dollar state-of-the-art Battle Stations-21 (BST), the final step and highlight of recruit training that features an intense12-hour emergency shipboard evaluation test.



“Kirks great work at RTC continues to make a difference in the development of our Sailors today,” added Aguayo.



In 2006, Lagerquist completed deployment to Ramadi, Iraq as the Executive Officer of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) Three where he was instrumental to the Battalion earning the Battle E and the Peltier Unit Awards.



“When operational tempo substantially increased and the demands to deliver critical readiness were more pronounced, Lagerquist never waned, he leaned in,” said Aguayo. “His patriotism and desire to serve kept him in the fight and the CEC, our Navy, and our Nation is safer because of Kirk.”



In his final assignment as CSO, Lagerquist was instrumental in future-facility shore growth to include setting the stage for NBVC to become the master-base for unmanned air, surface, and subsurface systems by standing up multiple area platforms. He oversaw disaster response teams for major wildfires including the safe and successful evacuation of Point Mugu during the catastrophic Woolsey Fire. He successfully managed complex operations to maintain one-hundred percent mission capabilities during the Coronavirus-19 pandemic. He oversaw the partnership with the Oxnard Harbor District (OHD) to provide resources onboard Port Hueneme in direct support of decreasing port congestion in Los Angeles County and reducing the national supply-chain shortage.



“Lagerquist reenlisted a Sailor a few hours before his retirement,” said Capt. Robert “Barr” Kimnach, commanding officer, NBVC. “This is a testament to his legacy as a Seabee officer who cared about his people. Whether personally or professionally, those who have had the benefit of working with this great American are better off because of it.”



Lagerquist took the stage to address the audience with his final remarks as CSO. He thanked people by name, his family, fellow service members and those he worked with in Ventura County.



“You know it’s time to go when things you’ve done in your career are now displayed in a museum,” said Lagerquist pointing to a model of Operation Sea Signal. “I couldn’t have asked for a better twilight tour to bookend my career where it all started. It’s been a fantastic 27-year adventure and I’m so thankful for the opportunity to serve and be called a veteran.”



Lagerquist is a qualified Seabee Combat Warfare Officer and a registered Professional Engineer in the State of North Carolina. His awards include the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, three Meritorious Service Medals, six Navy Commendation Medals, Navy Achievement Medal, and various unit awards. He is authorized to wear the Presidential Service Badge.



NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2C Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants.