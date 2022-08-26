Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Eustis Families experience Army life at mini boot camp event

    Fort Eustis Families experience Army life at mini boot camp event

    Photo By Julie A Kelemen | Children participate in a water balloon grenade toss competition during a event at...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Story by Julie A Kelemen 

    597th Transportation Brigade

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.— Over 40 kids attended a mini boot camp event hosted by the 832nd Transportation Battalion at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. Aug. 26.

    "The event was organized for families to get a better picture of what their Surface Warriors do," said Lt. Chase Kipke, officer in charge and platoon leader assigned to the 690th Rapid Port Opening Element.

    The activities included camouflage face painting, vehicle and weapons static displays, relay races, an obstacle course, water balloon 'grenades', coloring books, radio operation and drill and ceremony.

    One of the highlights of the event was the static display of vehicles, where the children climbed into the drivers seat and learned how some of the buttons and knobs work.

    "The big LHS (Load Handling System) truck was my favorite," said 5-year-old Milo Longo, "It was so noisy and it was so fun to blow the horn."

    "My favorite part was getting in the trucks," said John, 12 years old.

    "They turned on the engine and it felt like I was in a video game," said Joshua, nine years old.

    After completing all of the events, the children were presented with a certificate of completion from the battalion commander and awarded high fives from all of the Soldiers participating in the event.

    The 832nd Transportation Battalion will continue to have more events like this in the future to inspire the next generation and to promote physical fitness, citizenship, and an appreciation for their parent’s profession, Kipke said.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 19:49
    Story ID: 428186
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Eustis Families experience Army life at mini boot camp event, by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Fort Eustis Families experience Army life at mini boot camp event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    child
    kids
    SDDC
    water balloon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT