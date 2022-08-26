Fort Eustis Families experience Army life at mini boot camp event

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.— Over 40 kids attended a mini boot camp event hosted by the 832nd Transportation Battalion at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. Aug. 26.



"The event was organized for families to get a better picture of what their Surface Warriors do," said Lt. Chase Kipke, officer in charge and platoon leader assigned to the 690th Rapid Port Opening Element.



The activities included camouflage face painting, vehicle and weapons static displays, relay races, an obstacle course, water balloon 'grenades', coloring books, radio operation and drill and ceremony.



One of the highlights of the event was the static display of vehicles, where the children climbed into the drivers seat and learned how some of the buttons and knobs work.



"The big LHS (Load Handling System) truck was my favorite," said 5-year-old Milo Longo, "It was so noisy and it was so fun to blow the horn."



"My favorite part was getting in the trucks," said John, 12 years old.



"They turned on the engine and it felt like I was in a video game," said Joshua, nine years old.



After completing all of the events, the children were presented with a certificate of completion from the battalion commander and awarded high fives from all of the Soldiers participating in the event.



The 832nd Transportation Battalion will continue to have more events like this in the future to inspire the next generation and to promote physical fitness, citizenship, and an appreciation for their parent’s profession, Kipke said.

