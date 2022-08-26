Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Eustis Families experience Army life at mini boot camp event

    Fort Eustis Families experience Army life at mini boot camp event

    VA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Julie A Kelemen 

    597th Transportation Brigade

    Children participate in a water balloon grenade toss competition during a event at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. Aug. 26.

    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 19:49
    kids
    SDDC
    family
    water balloon

