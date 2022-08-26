Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vandenberg’s Hidden Treasures

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Story by Airman 1st Class Tiarra Sibley 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    In 2017, the Vandenberg Spouses’ Club created “Cinderella’s Closet”, a place where Airmen, Guardians, military spouses and family members can borrow formal wear and accessories for elegant evening occasions.

    The Vandenberg Spouses’ Club is a charitable organization that serves the Vandenberg community. Through the VSC, Cinderella’s Closet has several volunteers that continue to provide this unique service to the Vandenberg community.

    “Cinderella’s Closet offers a boutique experience with a huge selection of gowns available to borrow,” said Kendis Somerman, Cinderella’s Closet Chair. “All of our items have been donated to the closet from members of the Vandenberg community, as well as the Thrift Shop and Airmen’s Attic. The items can be borrowed, we just ask borrowers to return the gown/dresses with a dry-cleaning ticket two weeks after the event.”

    Cinderella’s Closet has formal wear inventory consisting of dresses, purses, shoes, and other accessories in all sizes and styles.

    “The Vandenberg community has donated over 500 dresses from sizes 0-26, as well as accessories and shoes,” said Rachel Emmerthal, Vandenberg Spouses’ Club Service Vice President. “The inspiration for Cinderella’s Closet came because budgets are tight, and dresses are often thought of as indulgences that may not fit into finances, but we hope to provide these opportunities to all.”

    There’s an upcoming event that the Vandenberg community can attend and view the beautiful apparel first hand.

    “The Vandenberg Spouses’ Club is hosting an open house, Sept. 10, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.,” said Shea Christensen, Vandenberg Spouses’ Club President. “Cinderella’s Closet is located in the Spiritual Care Center directly across the street from the base Chapel. The VCS is proud to have this resource available and we invite our VSFB community to see what Cinderella’s Closet has to offer.”

    If you are unable to attend the open house don’t worry, you can always schedule an appointment. For anyone who is interested in donating to or borrowing from Cinderella’s Closet, please schedule an appointment at 805-242-6880, Cinderallascloset.vsc@gmail.com or find them on Facebook at Vandenberg Cinderella’s Closet.

