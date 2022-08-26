Amphibious Construction Battalion One Wins Surface Line Week Pacific 2022

SAN DIEGO (Aug. 26, 2022) – The 39th Surface Line Week (SLW) Pacific 2022 came to a close with an award ceremony at Naval Base San Diego (NBSD) where Amphibious Construction Battalion (ACB) One was announced as the overall winner, Aug. 26.



USS Boxer (LHD 4) came in second place and USS Portland (LPD 27) placed third.



“The vision was to show the Pacific Fleet who the men and women of ACB One are and that they can absolutely bring the heat, the competitive edge, and fighter’s mentality in any and every event that we had a team in,” said Capt. Rafi Miranda, commanding officer of ACB One. “This was an excellent opportunity to allow my Sailors to showcase their skills and I am extremely proud of them. When your team comes out on top after the dust settles after 23 grueling events against 23 highly competitive commands, you can’t help but hold your head a little higher.”



The two-week competition highlighted professional and athletic skills of members of the Surface Warfare community in San Diego while enhancing comradery and team building.



As part of this honor, ACB One can proudly display the 2022 Surface Line Week banner on the command’s quarterdeck until the 2023 winner is selected.



“I am incredibly proud of all our participants who competed in Surface Line Week this year,” said Lt. Cmdr. Nathan Neher, SLW’s project manager. “I’m thankful we got to bring all our Sailors together again and that they were able to display their athletic and professional abilities here.”



