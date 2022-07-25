Army & Air Force Exchange Service Celebrates 127 Years of Serving Those Who Serve

DALLAS – Since 1895, Warfighters and their families have counted on the Army & Air Force Exchange Service to improve their Quality of Life—no matter where they have served. Today, the Exchange, which offers tax-free goods and services at more than 4,900 facilities on Army, Air Force and Space Force installations worldwide, is the Department of Defense’s largest retailer.



“The Exchange started from humble beginnings, with roots to merchants who followed the Army and provided goods from tents,” said Director/CEO Tom Shull. “The Exchange is a crucial nonpay benefit and a force multiplier to recruiting, resilience and retention, serving military communities in all 50 states and more than 30 countries.”



The Exchange dates back to July 25, 1895, when the War Department issued General Orders No. 46, directing commanders to open post exchanges at their installations. Throughout its history, the Exchange has supported deployed service members with a taste of home, from snacks and personal necessities to name-brand American restaurants. Exchange associates have served troops on the front lines of warzones, devastating natural disasters and now, global pandemics. Since 9/11, more than 4,900 Exchange associates have deployed alongside America’s Warfighters.



On Veterans Day 2017, all honorably discharged Veterans were granted a lifelong online military exchange shopping benefit—roughly 18 million Americans. On Jan. 1, 2020, all Veterans with service-connected disabilities earned in-store shopping privileges (roughly 4.1 million shoppers). On May 1, 2021, 575,000 Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilian employees received online and in-store shopping benefits.



100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs.



To learn more about Exchange the Exchange’s history, see the interactive history timeline at https://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/history.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Chris Ward, 214-312-3861 or wardchr@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2022 Date Posted: 08.26.2022 16:19 Story ID: 428168 Location: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army & Air Force Exchange Service Celebrates 127 Years of Serving Those Who Serve, by Chris Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.