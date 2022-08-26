Military Sealift Command’s Fleet Ocean Tug USNS Apache Inactivated

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (August 26, 2022)—Military Sealift Command hosted a ceremony marking the inactivation of its Powhatan-class fleet ocean tug USNS Apache (T-ATF 172), pier-side, on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Aug. 26.



Delivered to the U.S. Navy on July 23, 1981, Apache was used to tow various Navy vessels, aid in salvage operations, fight fires, and assist in special missions such as data collection. The Apache is equipped with diving equipment as well as spill equipment. Apache is equipped with a crane to lift large objects onto its deck. When augmented by Navy divers, Apache assisted in the recovery of downed aircraft, and stranded or grounded ships.



“We are exceptionally proud of the history of this great ship,” said Rear Adm. Michael Wettlaufer, Commander, Military Sealift Command. “The Civil Service Mariners (CIVMAR) who crewed Apache should be very proud to the important work you have accomplished over the extensive, and frankly, very cost effective service this ship provided to our nation.”



Apache proved its worth during its 41 year service by supporting a variety of important efforts during the ship’s career. In 1982, Apache towed the Battleship ex-USS Iowa (BB-61) from the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Westwego, Louisiana, where Iowa began modernization work in preparation for being returned to active service.

Apache also provided towing services for the Sherman-class destroyer ex-USS Barry (DD-933); transporting the warship to the Washington Navy Yard to serve as a museum, in 1983.



Recent tows conducted by Apache included transporting Whidbey Island-class dock landing ships ex-USS Fort McHenry (LSD-43) and ex-USS Whidbey Island (LSD-41) to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for inactivation.



In October 2015, Apache went to sea from Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, to aid the National Transportation Safety Board in its search for the missing cargo ship SS El Faro, which was lost with all hands during Hurricane Joaquin, on Oct. 1, 2015, east of the Bahamas. Apache used the CURV 21, a deep ocean remotely operated vehicle, to survey and confirm the identity of the ship’s wreckage.



“The CIVMARs who crewed Apache have set a shining example for other mariners,” according to Wettlaufer. “Apache spent its entire time in the fleet taking on critical missions forward, and has always been ready when the nation called.”



At 226 feet in length, Apache was crewed by 18 Civil Service Mariners (CIVMAR) who provided all shipboard services including navigation, propulsion, hotel services and specialized shipboard equipment operation.



“It has been extremely rewarding for myself and the crew to be a part of the ship’s great legacy,” said Capt. Matt Hoag, USNS Apache’s Master. “The most meaningful part of being an Apache crewmember has been supporting challenging missions and tows that require everyone perform at a high level. All of our departments worked together seamlessly, even under high pressure situations, and this has been apparent to all of our stakeholders.”



Apache was the recipient of MSC Maritime “E” for out-performing two other fleet ocean tugs in 2020, by demonstrating day-to-day excellence in providing the highest degree of operational readiness, performance, efficiency and safety standards. Apache has earned the following awards during its service life: Meritorious Unit Commendation, Navy Unit Commendation, National Defense, and Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal; two awards for Operation Restore Hope and Operation Uphold Democracy.



“What has been unique about serving on Apache is the tight bond formed among the crew,” Hoag stated. “Over the years this bond has become as strong as a family. The ship’s inactivation will be difficult for the crew, but we will retain the memories and carry our experiences and work ethic to other ships.”



With Apache’s inactivation, MSC still operates one of the original seven Powhatan-class fleet ocean tugs, USNS Catawba (T-ATF 168). MSC’s remaining fleet ocean tug and two rescue and salvage ships, USNS Grasp (T-ARS 51) and USNS Salvor (T-ARS 52) are scheduled to be replaced by the U.S. Navy’s new USNS Navajo-class towing, salvage and rescue ships.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2022 Date Posted: 08.26.2022 15:52 Story ID: 428160 Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US Web Views: 145 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military Sealift Command’s Fleet Ocean Tug USNS Apache Inactivated, by Bill Mesta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.