Sailor Comes Home as a Navy Recruiter

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — “I want to travel the world,” is a common response future Sailors give when asked why they are considering the Navy. For Engineman 2nd Class Alex Lambert, a native of Morristown, Tennessee, this was his initial reason for joining. But he’s found a lot more reasons to stay.



“I joined the Navy to see the world and leave small town America behind for a bit,” said Lambert. “I was looking for more out of life and a greater opportunity. I really wanted to see if I could do it myself.”



Lambert got his wish. His first duty assignments brought him all over the world to places he never thought he would go. However, like many who join the Navy and fall in love with other places, in the end, there is no place like home. Now Lambert works about 60 miles northeast from where he grew up, at Talent Acquisition Station Maryville. As a local, he uses this as a strength to resonate and engage with the local community and build off of his relationships with teachers at his former high school.



“It all worked out,” said Lambert. “I wanted to give back to my community that I came from and I wanted to show everyone that there are more opportunities than what is in front you.”



Lambert has been in the Navy since 2015 and at his last command, Marine Expeditionary Group 2, he was contemplating the decision to stay Navy or get out. As he was looking at orders he saw that the Navy was looking for recruiters at Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Nashville and that’s when he applied.



As he arrived at the command, recruiting stations when into a COVID-19 risk mitigation environment. During this time, all recruiters in the nation were not allowed in any school, which made it difficult for all U.S. military branches. Even though the world was facing this pandemic, the U.S. Navy still needed individuals to join and in order for future Sailors to join, recruiters had to be creative with their tactics.



“I came on recruiting at the tail-end of COVID and being a new recruiter and getting myself out there to build relationships with teachers was challenging,” said Lambert. “As I learned from mistakes in the beginning of recruiting, I improved my ability to speak and engage with students and people, and that has worked in my favor.”



As Lambert finishes his last active duty tour at NTAG Nashville, he still plans to serve and complete a 20 year career in the naval reserves. Even if he’s not in a recruiting billet, he still plans on educating people on what the Navy has to offer everyone.



“The Navy has taken me to places and countries that I never thought a guy like me, from East Tennessee, would ever get to see,” said Lambert. “The life that the Navy has provided for me is something that I will always remember.”





NTAG Nashville includes 46 Navy recruiting stations across the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Georgia covering 138,000 square miles. NTAG Nashville employs over 200 recruiters, support personnel, and civilians in its mission to recruit individuals who meet standards for naval service. Follow NTAG Nashville on Facebook – NTAG Nashville.



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. For more news from Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, go to http://www.cnrc.navy.mil. Follow Navy Recruiting on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/MyNAVYHR), Twitter (@USNRecruiter) and Instagram (@USNRecruiter).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2022 Date Posted: 08.26.2022 15:31 Story ID: 428153 Location: TN, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor Comes Home as a Navy Recruiter, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.