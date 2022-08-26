EODTEU 2 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training and Evaluation Unit (EODTEU) 2 welcomed its newest leader during a change of command ceremony at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek- Fort Story, Aug. 25.



Cmdr. Paul Mahoney relieved Cmdr. Douglas Alley as commander, EODTEU 2 in front of family, friends and staff members of EODTEU 2; Capt. Chuck B. Eckhart, commodore, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 2 was the guest speaker for the ceremony.



“Today is about showing the crew who is their commander,” said Eckhart. “That’s important, because ultimately, the (commanding officer) is responsible for the welfare, care, and morale of the crew. And it is an incredible responsibility.”



Prior to assuming command, Mahoney served as Joint Staff Action Officer and Branch Chief for Deputy Director, Nuclear and Homeland Defense Operations in the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, andHigh-Yield Explosives (CBRNE) Branch.



“The challenges we face together as a country and a military are complex and dynamic, moving at breakneck speeds,” said Mahoney. “The value that this team brings to bear to ensure that every EOD technician, Navy Diver, and expeditionary Sailor, is trained and ready to conduct combat operations on a moment’s notice, can’t be replicated anywhere else.”



Alley assumed command of EODTEU 2 Aug. 2020; he adapted training curricula during COVID-19 to continue to have ready trained Navy EOD and Mobile Diving and Salvage Units for deployments to numbered fleets and various special operations commands across the world.



“Warfighters at this command are training the next generation of EOD technicians and Navy Divers,” said Alley.



Under the direction of commander, EODGRU 2, EODTEU 2 oversees training for all East Coast based EOD and mobile diving and salvage units as well as EOD Mobile Unit 8 based in Rota, Spain.

