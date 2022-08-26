Navy Expands Baccalaureate Degree Completion Program

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Diana Quinlan | 220511-N-WF272-1293 PHILADELPHIA (May 11, 2022) Members of Navy Recruiting Command’s...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Diana Quinlan | 220511-N-WF272-1293 PHILADELPHIA (May 11, 2022) Members of Navy Recruiting Command’s Office of Outreach and Diversity team, speak to George Washington High School students during a Navy Promotional Day (NPD) Philadelphia, May 11, 2022. The purpose of an NPD is to build and sustain strategic networks with high schools, universities and colleges, and to promote Navy awareness within diverse and under-represented communities while building a pool of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) talent, and showcasing opportunities for both military and civilian careers. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan) see less | View Image Page

Looking for a college job? Consider the Navy & earn at least $1,200 a month to study

From Navy Recruiting Command Public Affairs



MILLINGTON, TN – The Navy announced today the Baccalaureate Degree Completion Program – which pays college students between $12,000- $50,000 annually– is now open to Information Warfare communities effective immediately.



The program, which was re-started in March 2022, provides an opportunity for college students to earn money to complete their degree and earn a commission in the Navy following graduation.



A Program Reinstituted -

“We re-launched this program- which was active from the 1980s through the early 2010s – because we want to reach schools that do not have a traditional Naval ROTC (Reserve Officers Training Corps) unit or Navy presence,” said Cmdr David Benham, Director of Public Affairs for Navy Recruiting Command.



Originally the program required service in unrestricted line designators like aviation, special warfare, special operations, and surface warfare. This update expands the choice of designators to include those in the Information Warfare communities, like cryptologic warfare, cyber warfare engineer, intelligence, information professional, and oceanography.



Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, commander of U.S. Naval Information Forces and responsible for manning, training and equipping the Navy’s IW force, noted how opening BDCP opportunities to IW disciplines will enhance readiness. “In today’s environment, we are in constant competition around the globe, and in every fight, information warfare is and will continue to be constantly in demand,” said Aeschbach. “Expanding the BDCP program to IW designators, along with accessions through other commissioning sources, ensures we can meet this demand with our nation’s next generation of critical thinkers and problem-solvers.”

Benham emphasized that the expansion of the baccalaureate degree completion program to information warfare communities opens up the program to a popular and much-needed discipline.



“Navy Information Warfare is in competition with civilian technology companies for the best and brightest. Cyber is inextricably linked to everything we do – and we have to be able to connect at long distances and in harsh environments as a forward-deployed afloat force,” said Benham. “This program should help us compete successfully with civilian companies for America’s diverse college talent. Students considering this program should contact their local officer recruiter or go to Navy.com to find out more.”



Applicants accepted into the program earn pay and full benefits – including healthcare – as an Officer Candidate Petty Officer 3rd Class, with the opportunity to advance, up to two times, if the student provides a referral that leads to another enrollment, or if the student makes the dean’s list for two consecutive semesters or three consecutive quarters.



Cmdr. Brian Schulz, the senior Information Warfare community manager said the Navy is excited to see this program expand to include the Information Warfare communities.



“We are looking for applicants who are already midway through college and are starting to look at their next steps after college. Our ideal candidates are strong students in STEM programs, proven leaders with incredible work ethic and motivation. This program offers participants benefits now – a pay check, money for housing, free health care – while getting full time to devote to your studies,” Schulz said. “It’s like having a job on the side. In addition, it provides a guaranteed job and potential lifelong career as an officer in the Navy upon graduation.”



Requirements -

Applicants must: be U.S. citizens; be at least 19 year old and not older than the age limit in their designator by commissioning (usually 32-25, find out more here); hold a 2.8 or higher grade point average on a 4.0 scale, have at least 60 semester or 90 quarter hours of credit from an accredited college or university and be able to fulfill baccalaureate degree requirements within 24 months of acceptance into the program.



Majors in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and those which have a direct application to a naval career are given strongest consideration for selection.

The newest designators authorized –cryptologic warfare, cyber warfare engineer, intelligence, information professional, and oceanography have more specific academic requirements.



More Information -

Specific academic requirements for IWC designators are listed in NAVADMIN 188/22 (https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Portals/55/Messages/NAVADMIN/NAV2022/NAV22188.txt?ver=Xrue-XFJi6fywsn6MzOOnQ%3d%3d) and other designator requirements are listed in NAVADMIN 055/22.

Sailors enlisted in the Navy Reserve are also eligible for BDCP.

Talk to an officer recruiter in your area and visit https://www.navy.com/joining-the-navy/ways-to-join/become-a-commissioned-officer for more information.