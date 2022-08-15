USS Pearl Harbor Welcomes “Leaders to Sea” Participants

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Erica Higa | SAN DIEGO (August 15, 2022) – A group of local educators pose for a photo before...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Erica Higa | SAN DIEGO (August 15, 2022) – A group of local educators pose for a photo before taking a harbor tour hosted by Assault Craft Unit one as part of the Leaders to Sea program. The Leaders to Sea program is sponsored by the Commander, Naval Surface Forces and is designed to provide influential community leaders, educators, and business and industry executives with insight into the daily operations of a Navy ship at sea. The goal is to increase awareness of the leadership development and career opportunities that the Navy provides, to provide a view into life in the Navy, and to build advocates for the Navy within the civilian world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erica Higa) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO – Eight educational leaders of San Diego County attended Leaders to Sea aboard USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), August 15.



Participants included Aaron Bishop, U.S. and World History Teacher at Rancho Cucamonga High School (RCHS), Robert Sanchez, U.S. History and Government Teacher and Social Studies Department Chair at RCHS, James Longo, Government and Sociology Teacher and GATE Coordinator at RCHS, Rebecca Guerrero, Economics and U.S. History Teacher and WASC Chair at RCHS, Frank Jacobitz, Education Professor at the University of San Diego, Zella Kahn-Jetter, Professor of Practice at the University of San Diego, Christopher Paolini, Education Assistant Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at San Diego State University, and Darren Lipomi, Professor and Associate Dean for Students for the Jacobs School of Engineering at UC San Diego.



“Pearl Harbor appreciated the opportunity to show off the ship’s capabilities to local community leaders and improve relationships with the education community in San Diego,” said Cmdr. Sameer Khanna, commanding officer of USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52).



Leaders began their day with a harbor tour provided by Assault Craft Unit One (ACU 1). Following their harbor tour leaders walked aboard USS Pearl Harbor where they were given the opportunity to watch the ship get underway from the bridge. Once at sea, leaders were given a tour of the ship to include learning about its capabilities and equipment from expert Sailors.



They also had the opportunity to have lunch in the wardroom and speak with junior officers and sit down with the commanding officer. At the end of their day at sea, leaders disembarked the ship on a Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC).



Pearl Harbor is currently homeported in San Diego and is part of Amphibious Squadron One, along with USS Portland (LPD 27) and USS Essex (LHD 2).



The Leaders to Sea program is sponsored by the Commander, Naval Surface Forces and is designed to provide influential community leaders, educators, and business and industry executives with insight into the daily operations of a Navy ship at sea. The goal is to increase awareness of the leadership development and career opportunities that the Navy provides, to provide a view into life in the Navy, and to build advocates for the Navy within the civilian world.