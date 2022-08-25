Military Sealift Command Civilian Rotation Training Opportunity Program

NORFOLK, Va. (August 25, 2022) --Three Military Sealift Command civilian teammates and three supervisors recently participated in MSC’s Civilian Rotation Training Opportunity (CRTO) program.



MSC’s CRTO program provides a formal process which allows civilian teammates to gain professional knowledge and development through temporary assignment to positions outside their normal employment.



“The CRTO program enhances personal, professional, and organizational growth for employees,” said Mike Kishbaugh, MSC Human Resource Training Administration Branch Director. “These opportunities increase institutional knowledge transfer and retention of information, promote ongoing learning and development, and create continuity of organizational culture.”



“The CRTO is a unique opportunity that can be tailored to the specific needs of the individual, Kishbaugh added.” CRTO is a win-win-win program where the individual, host department and the Command all win by sharing knowledge, fostering collaboration therefore increasing understanding across and throughout the Command.”



The following MSC Teammates and Supervisors recently participated in MSC’s CRTO program:



Employees



Maria Spikes (served with MSC Europe and Africa, Naples)

Tanya Delpriore (served with N8)

Perry Corbett (served with N7)



Supervisors who hosted CRTO



Thomas Giudice (MSCEURAF hosted MSC’s first CRTO Maria Spikes)

Chellsia Broughton-Ford (hosted Tanya Delpriore)

Steven Midas (N7 hosted Perry Corbett)



Perry Corbett, MSC Occupational Safety and Health Specialist/Manager and recent CRTO program participant provided some insight about their experience with the temporary position rotation.



“During my CRTO rotation I was assigned to assist branch heads within MSC Ship Material and Readiness Testing (SMART) Program, MSC Environmental Protection, Damage Control Programs and MSC Safety Management System (SMS) Program,” according to Corbett. “My primary reason for taking advantage of MSC CRTO was to broaden my tunnel vision view of other roles shore employees provide in assisting the fleet as they service the warfighters and other customers.”



“This experience allowed me to not only expand my knowledge but allowed me to understand other functions that goes into ship readiness,” Corbett added. “This opportunity also provided a period for me to step away from day to day safety duties and allowed me to experience other supervisors/managers approach and styles in reaching departmental and MSC goals in a positive manner.”



MSC Human Resource Specialist Michele Sandifer provided guidelines for the command’s teammates in regards to CRTO.



“CRTOs are not to exceed 120 days however, many can be held in shorter timeframes such as 3-4 weeks or even completed part-time such as 1-2 days per week,” Sandifer said. “CRTOs are open to permanent MSC civilian General Schedule (GS) employees and external federal employees rotating within MSC.”



“Applicants must have at least one year of service with MSC,” Sandifer added. “Applicants’ last performance rating must be Fully Successful (or equivalent) or higher. Rotation training opportunities should not involve the performance of higher level duties which would constitute a promotion.”



Sandifer directed MSC teammates interested in participating in the CRTO program begin the process by talking with their supervisor. They will be required to complete and submit a CRTO Request Form and SF-182 and submit the documents to their supervisor.



For more information about MSC’s CRTO program please contact Michele Sandifer at michele.l.sandifer.civ@us.navy.mil or call (757) 341-6507.



MSC supports opportunities for civilian General Schedule (GS) employees to rotate to other MSC positions or external federal agencies, with chain of command approval, and to provide guidance to assist external federal employees rotating within MSC in order to improve individual and organizational performance. This is done in an effort to support the goals of Chief of Naval Operations and MSC, and to provide a mission-ready workforce by developing and retaining highly skilled employees to meet current and projected performance requirements essential to maintaining optimum readiness.

