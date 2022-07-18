1st FW Airmen conquer tomorrow's fight at RF 22-3

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nevada. – “In order to win the wars of tomorrow, we need to have air supremacy,” said Capt. Mike, 27th Fighter Squadron pilot.



Air dominance has always been an Air Force priority and that’s what the F-22 Raptors deliver.



“People can’t do their missions on the ground without the support of the air and it’s with the F-22s that we control the skies,” said Mike. “All of its fifth generation capabilities allow for it to dominate the skies and suppress any enemy air threat that is there.”



Finding new ways to train and push Airmen to conquer tomorrow's problems is one of the reasons why the Air Force holds exercises. With a ready F-22, the Air Force needs ready Airmen; that’s where Red Flag comes in.



The first Red Flag exercise was held in 1975 and now 47 years later, the Joint Force uses this training to be air combat ready and practice complex fighting and flying techniques, paving the way for air superiority.



“Red Flag 22-3 is America’s premier air combat training exercise focused on readiness and preparation for combat operations,” said Col. Jared Hutchinson, 414th Combat Training Squadron commander. “In its 47th-year of execution, participants will build confidence under fire, integrated leadership and warfighter culture that will win our nation’s fights.”



Red Flag is held three times a year and hosts service members from across the Joint Force. One of those key participants is the 1st Fighter Wing, who is the primary Air Force wing flying the F-22.



“Red Flag 22-3 took a giant step to further prepare pilots for major combat operations against any adversaries in the world,” said Lt. Col. Calvin Peterson, 27th Fighter Squadron commander. “New and first-of-their-kind scenarios were introduced that recaptured realistic and relevant tactical problems that forced our pilots to think fast during execution and integrate with other platforms to levy extreme costs against an adversary.”



With the F-22’s high speed and stealth capabilities, it remains the best air dominance fighter, making it mission critical to have lethal pilots ready for anything.



“Nothing can compare to Red Flag training,” said Mike. “Having all the different aircraft and joint partners here to train and work together to tackle tomorrow’s problems and learn where we can improve for real-world events is why this training is essential.”



According to Peterson, the 27th FS completed its goal to increase exposure and lethality during RF 22-3. Pilots who had no experience in the pressurized combat Red Flag 22-3 provides, were exposed to these intense scenarios to increase lethality and survivability. This accomplishment is in large part due to the relentless efforts of Airmen who are working behind the scenes.



“Being a pilot is about setting that standard of air dominance,” said Mike, “We wouldn’t be able to do any of that without the support of our maintainers and the rest of our teams from the 1st Fighter Wing. They help keep us safe, in order for us to keep others safe.”



According to Mike, America’s First Team continues to be a role model, whether that’s back in 1917 when the 27th Fighter Squadron was first stood up or now, the legacy continues as the first one’s there and the first one’s to clear the air.



“If we can control the skies, we can win the war and we can do that with the F-22s,” said Mike.

