WHINSEC's Roy P. Benavidez NCO Academy Small Unit Leadership Course (SULC) 3-22 Begins

FORT BENNING, GA – Today, WHINSEC Deputy Commandant, Mr. Robert Fuentes Jr. welcomes 32 students from the Colombian Army NCO Academy, Escuela Militar de Suboficiales Sargento Inocencio Chincá to the Institute. For the next five weeks, the students will take part on WHINSEC’s Small Unit Leadership Course (SULC).



SULC focuses on NCO Common Core Competencies. These competencies are readiness, leadership, training management, communications, and operations. The Course is designed to build basic leadership skills needed to lead a team size element. It supports the military’s and law enforcement personnel’s missions by developing smart, thoughtful, and innovative leaders who can communicate effectively, lead and protect their members, and sustain their equipment.



Students acquire leadership skills, knowledge, and experience needed to be first-line supervisors of small groups. Students enhance their critical thinking problem solving skills within a Joint, Interagency, Intergovernmental and Multinational (JIIM) environment.



Additionally, they discuss ethical and human rights issues that affect the participation of security force personnel in JIIM operations.

