Lifting up readiness

Photo By Justin Connaher | Airman 1st Class Donovan Parrish, a mission defense team operator assigned to the...... read more read more Photo By Justin Connaher | Airman 1st Class Donovan Parrish, a mission defense team operator assigned to the 611th Air Communications Squadron at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, recently competed in the 2022 United States of America Powerlifting Alaska State Championship, earning first-place honors in both the Teen 3 and Open Division as well as the Overall Teen categories. "I'm most proud of finally being able to build up the courage to compete," said Donovan, who has been powerlifting for less than a year. "It takes time and dedication to get where you want to be." (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Justin Connaher) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – Maintaining physical readiness is key to accomplishing the Air Force’s mission. For Airman 1st Class Donovan Parrish, powerlifting is a way to ensure that he stays fit to fight.



“Powerlifting helps me maintain readiness by allowing me to release stress

and clear my mind while at the gym,” said Parrish, a mission defense team operator assigned to the 611th Air Communications Squadron. “It keeps me mentally focused at work.”



Parrish was born in a small town in California called Bakersfield. He joined the Air Force immediately following high school, inspired by his uncle who serves in the U.S. Army. Soon after arriving at tech school this past September, he gained a passion for powerlifting.



“I used to play football, and throw discus and shot put in high school,” said Parrish. “I’ve always known a little bit about powerlifting because of those sports, but what got me into powerlifting competitively was watching different powerlifter influencers on YouTube compete and do what they do. I decided to try it and fell in love instantly.”



On June 25, Parrish competed in his first powerlifting meet – the Alaska State Championship for the USA Powerlifting Federation. He competed in the teen division, which consisted of competitors from the ages of 18 to 19 years old, and the open division with competitors 14 years old and above.



Parrish placed first in both of the divisions and won “Best Overall Lifter” for the teen division with a 227.5 kilogram squat, 227.5 kilogram bench press and a 260 kilogram deadlift, with an overall weight lifting total of 637.5 kilograms.



Parrish is now ranked number 40 in the world and number 25 in the nation for the Teen Division in the 110 kilogram weight class.



“The one accomplishment I’m most proud of is finally being able to build up the courage to compete,” said Parrish. “It takes time and dedication to get to where you want to be.”