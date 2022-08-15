JBER Airman Wins Powerlifting Competition

Airman 1st Class Donovan Parrish, a mission defense team operator assigned to the 611th Air Communications Squadron at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, recently competed in the 2022 United States of America Powerlifting Alaska State Championship, earning first-place honors in both the Teen 3 and Open Division as well as the Overall Teen categories. "I'm most proud of finally being able to build up the courage to compete," said Donovan, who has been powerlifting for less than a year. "It takes time and dedication to get where you want to be." (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Justin Connaher)

