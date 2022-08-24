One Stop Shop for JBLE Helping Agencies

Effective immediately, service members and their families who have experienced sexual assault, domestic violence, sexual harassment, stalking, or cyber harassment may now access multiple helping and response agencies in one location, the Integrated Prevention and Response Center, which is located on Langley at 120 Burrell Loop Rd, Bldg. 68.



Joint Base Langley-Eustis was selected as one of seven installations to participate in the Integrated Response Co-Location Pilot program, as directed by the Under Secretary of the Air Force and the Air Force Integrated Resilience Office.



“I am honored Langley was chosen as one of the test locations and I’m extremely proud of the team of dedicated professionals who have been working so hard to make this a reality,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Gregory Beaulieu, 633 Air Base Wing commander. “Our service members, civilians and their families deserve access to care in a way that is centered around their individual wellbeing. The IPRC ensures no one will be turned away for going to the wrong agency and everyone will be able receive the proper attention and care they are entitled to.”



The helping agencies involved in the pilot program are the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office and the Domestic Abuse Victim Advocate, with the support of the Victim’s Counsel and Religious

Support Team. Our responders, SAPR Victim Advocates and DAVA, are co-located and working collaboratively to support service members, DAF civilians and family members who have experienced sexual assault and/or domestic violence with accessing support and care.



“The Integrated Prevention and Response Center focuses on providing the same level of care and meaningful support, now in a convenient, centralized location with enhanced survivor-centered services to support the healing and recovery process of Airmen and Soldiers" said Scottie Hampton, JBLE SARC. “Anyone who gives us the opportunity to help, we will warmly connect them to the services they need, regardless of branch of service or status.”



By fostering a safe and compassionate environment, response advocates can provide survivors with guidance and tools to ensure that no individuals are turned away without the proper services and support.

While safety and privacy stay a constant priority, increased collaboration and coordination between agencies ensure that the needs of survivors are the forefront of care. The Integrated Prevention and Response Center is aiming to improve survivor support, promote healing, and reduce re-victimization through fewer appointments and not exacerbating trauma by limiting experience sharing.



“We stand ready, as a collective team, to provide assistance, support, and connections to a wide range of services within the center and community,” said Hampton.



The resources provided at the IPRC are open to all DAF Civilians, Active-Duty service members and their family members. For care that cannot be offered on base, response advocates will help make connections to off base support and help link individuals to helpful resources.



The IPRC is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For a 24/7 Sexual Assault Response Advocate, please call 757-764-7272, or for a 24/7 Domestic Abuse Response Advocate, please call 757-276-1090.

For more information on the IPRC reach out to Mrs. Scottie Hampton at 757-764-3359. Additional resilience information and tools can be found at the DAF Integrated Resilience website.

