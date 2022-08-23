Navy’s Esports Team Goats & Glory Seeking New Members

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Diana Quinlan | 220514-N-WF272-1124 PHILADELPHIA (May 14, 2022) U.S. Navy Electronics Technician 2nd...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Diana Quinlan | 220514-N-WF272-1124 PHILADELPHIA (May 14, 2022) U.S. Navy Electronics Technician 2nd Class Manuel Bolanos, a native of McAllen, Texas, assigned to the Navy’s esports team, Goats & Glory, plays a friendly Valorant skirmish during the Valorant $5K Lan Tournament, part of a Navy Promotional Day (NPD) Philadelphia, May 14, 2022. Goats & Glory is dedicated to outreach and engagement with members of the gaming community, showcasing life and opportunities available in the Navy. The purpose of an NPD is to build and sustain strategic networks with high schools, universities and colleges, and to promote Navy awareness within diverse and under-represented communities while building a pool of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) talent, and showcasing opportunities for both military and civilian careers. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan) see less | View Image Page

Chief of Naval Personnel has released NAVADMIN 185/22, announcing multiple openings for the Navy e-sports team, Goats & Glory, which is a key component of Navy Recruiting Command’s multi-faceted outreach efforts. The portal will be open until October 1, and Sailors E5 and up can apply. At the end of October, after all applications have been reviewed, the top-100 selectees from the pool will face off in a five-title tournament to determine gaming skill level and expertise.



The Goats & Glory team was established in 2020 to provide a platform for Sailors to authentically engage with people from all walks of life and discuss the range of opportunities the Navy provides, while sharing a mutual passion for gaming. Sailors selected for Goats & Glory are full-time Navy e-sports team members, and they operate out of the team’s dedicated training facility in Memphis, Tennessee. The team most recently competed at the Rugbytown 7S e-sports tournament in Glendale, Colorado August 17-21.



“Like the Navy, e-sports is a competitive environment that requires loyalty, teamwork, effective communication under pressure, and a strong commitment to continual improvement,” said Rear Admiral Lex Walker, Commander Navy Recruiting Command. “Goats & Glory helps the Navy improve its relatability with the public and defy current misperceptions about Navy life.”



Sailors interested in participating in e-sports should go to https://www.cnrc.navy.mil/Esports and click on 2023 Goats and Glory application.



About America’s Navy

