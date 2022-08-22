Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III Armored Corps deputy commanding general earns promotion

    Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck Promotion Ceremony

    Photo By Spc. Anthony Sanchez

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2022

    Story by Sgt. Tiffany Banks 

    III Armored Corps

    FORT HOOD, Texas – The III Armored Corps Deputy Commanding General for Maneuver, Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, earned his second star here in a promotion ceremony outside the III Armored Corps Headquarters, August 22, 2022.

    Beck, a career engineer officer, comes to the III Armored Corps having previously served as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Southwest Division Commander. He said he attributes his success to the countless service members and civilians he has worked with throughout his career.

    “It’s really a pleasure to lead different people,” Beck said. “There’s always something to learn from all the different people you work with.”

    Beck’s ceremony was officiated by his close colleague and mentor, Maj. Gen. Robert P. Whittle, U.S. Army North deputy commanding general - operations.

    Not only was Beck accompanied by colleagues and friends, but this was also the first time his brother was able to attend a ceremony.
    “It was great to have my younger brother here and his family,” Beck said. "To have them here was truly special.”

    After his wife Sally pinned his second star, Beck thanked those in attendance and support.

    As the deputy commander for maneuver, Beck oversees the operational readiness, training, and lethality of the nearly 100,000 Soldiers in III Armored Corps.

