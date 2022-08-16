USNS Mendonca Transports Recovered Navy F/A-18E Aircraft to the United States

Courtesy Photo | SICILY, Italy (August 16, 2022) A view of an F/A-18E Super Horner being lowered onto...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SICILY, Italy (August 16, 2022) A view of an F/A-18E Super Horner being lowered onto Military Sealift Command's large medium speed roll-on, roll-off ship USNS Mendonca (T-AKR 303) in Sicily, Italy, Aug. 16. The aircraft was on loaded to Mendoca for transport to the United States. The aircraft had recently been recovered from the Mediterranean Sea after being blown off the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during heavy weather. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

The civilian mariners who crew Military Sealift Command’s Bob Hope-class USNS Mendonca (T-AKR 303), a large, medium speed roll-on, roll-off ship (LSMR), brought aboard an F/A-18E Super Hornet from the Augusta Bay Port Facility in Sicily, Italy, Aug 16.



The aircraft was brought aboard Mendonca to be transported back to the United States.



The F/A-18E aircraft, assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW 1), embarked aboard the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), blew overboard due to unexpected heavy weather in the Mediterranean Sea, July 8.

“The Mendonca’s crew assisted with planning the lift, landing the aircraft from the salvage barge’s crane, and securing the F/A-18 on deck,” according to Capt. James Gill, USNS Mendonca’s Master. “The USNS Mendonca received the tasking due to our available cargo space and geographic location. We were the right piece at the right place at the right time.”



The aircraft was recovered from a depth of approximately 9,500 feet by a team from Task Force (CTF) 68, Naval Sea Systems Command's Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV), Harry S. Truman, Naval Strike Fighter Wing Atlantic, and U.S. 6th Fleet embarked on the multi-purpose construction vessel (MPV) Everest and transported to Italy.



Mendonca has over 73,000 square feet of weather-deck space for cargo, and twin pedestal cranes which made the ship a perfect platform to transport the aircraft back to the U.S.



“The return of the F-18 came up as a lift of opportunity during our recent mission in support of Operation Resolute Castle,” according to Gill. “Our configuration and cargo capabilities allow us support many different types of cargo. Whether it is lift-on, lift-off, roll-on, roll-off, containerized or break-bulk cargo, we can do it all; from artillery, armor, vehicles of all sizes, containers, helicopters, and now tactical aircraft.”



The F/A-18’s ultimate destination is Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia.

“Mendonca’s crew performed extremely well,” Gill stated. “The unique nature of the lift and aircraft has provided a break from the routine and kept everyone interested and involved.”



Gill also credited overseas shore-side partners for the successful aircraft on load.



“MSC Europe and Africa’s staff and the Port Operations Team made the process quick and painless,” Gill stated. “We pulled in, anchored, conducted the lift, secured the aircraft, and cleared the port in a little over four and a half hours.”



USNS Mendonca is crewed by approximately 30 civilian contract mariners who are employed by U.S. Marine Management, Inc.



Gill concluded by stating, “this mission came together quickly and demonstrated the flexibility and valuable capabilities of the LMSRs and showed the Bob Hope-class of ships remain a valuable asset and should be utilized as much as possible.”