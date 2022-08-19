Providing Mail to All of the Mediterranean

Naval Supply Systems Command Sigonella Fleet Mail Center has a very busy job here on base. On a regular basis, not only do they have to assist Naval Air Station Sigonella service members and civilians, but all 39 tenant commands as well. Adding in the mail processing for the USS Truman Strike Group along with other ships operating in the Mediterranean can make for one of the most challenging tasks in the area of operations!



“With the USS Harry S. Truman Strike Group being in the area we are processing an average of 65,000 pounds of mail on a weekly basis,” said Chief Retail Specialist Daniellejoseph Catibog. “We are also supporting approximately 34 ships that are deployed in the area of operation.”



With the Truman strike group in the area the post office has seen a big increase from their usual 15,000 pounds of mail on a weekly basis, coupled with additional shipping obstacles to overcome.



“Mail transit time is roughly 10 to 14 days to get to NAS Sigonella,” explained Catibog. “The reason for that is due to increased summer travel, resulting in less space for mail and also there has been fewer flights coming in from Rome. However, we have been coordinating weekly transportation of mail via trucks.”



Being stationed overseas unfortunately does not allow the benefit of same-day shipping that many Americans enjoy stateside.



To help make sure you get your packages on time, ensure you are using the proper address format. Always make sure you are using the correct Postal Service Center (PSC), box and ZIP code numbers. Always make sure to physically check into the correct post office to make sure you are given the correct address. Also if your mail orderly picks up a package that does not belong to their command, make sure it is returned within 24 hours or 1 business day.



“All eligible postal patrons residing in the Sigonella community must check into the post office as soon as you arrive on base, regardless of time on board,” said Catibog. “This allows us to update our records in the event of someone’s mail is not addressed properly. This also helps us convert to the individual mail pick-up system that we will be implementing in the near future. Regardless if your mail orderly has given you a box number, we ask that you make a visit to your closest friendly neighborhood post office on base to verify we have a good contact email and valid box number.”



Unfortunately, due the current PCS season, the post office has been hit with manning issues. So if you or any of your Sailors are looking for some volunteer hours to empower that next eval, the post office would greatly appreciate your time, especially on days when they receive truck shipments with large volumes of mail.

