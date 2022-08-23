Ramstein now offers Novavax vaccine

The 86th Medical Group is now offering the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, which has been authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, to members 18 years and older in the Kaiserslautern Military Community.



To register to receive the Novavax vaccine call the 86th MDG Immunizations Clinic at DSN 314-479-2533.



Novavax is a two-dose vaccine that presents a new option for those who have been hesitant to receive the FDA fully licensed and approved mRNA vaccines, Pfizer Comirnaty and Moderna Spikevax.



“This is the fourth vaccine we’ve received here at Ramstein that is (Food and Drug Administration) approved,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jamie Rojas, 86th Medical Group chief of aerospace medicine. “This gives us an extra arm to fight the virus and keep the community safe.”



Individuals who are in the process of seeking a religious accommodation exemption can elect to use any FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccination, which now includes Novavax, at any point in the review process to comply with this vaccine requirement.



“The Novavax vaccine is not a mRNA vaccine,” Rojas said. “This means no fetal stem cells were used to test it. Instead, insect cells were used and it has been proven safe and effective.”



Not only do vaccinations protect the mission, they protect families and the community as well.



“All active-duty service members are required to be vaccinated,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Holweger, 86th Medical Group non-commissioned officer in charge of the Immunizations Clinic. “With this new shot we have a greater chance to protect the community and keep potential threats away from our friends and family.”



"Vaccines are one of the most important things to happen in human history, said Rojas. “We’ve been able to curb diseases such as Measles, Polio, the Flu and countless more,” he continued. “These vaccines have saved millions of lives around the world and allowed us to enjoy longer happier lives free from a long list of illnesses. This new vaccine is going to help us to get rid of another disease and ensure less people die from Covid.”

Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE