    Ramstein now offers Novavax vaccine

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Holweger, 86th Medical Group non-commissioned officer in charge of the Immunizations Clinic, prepares a vaccine at Ramstein Air Base Germany, Aug. 18, 2022. Holweger and the rest of his team at the immunizations Clinic on base are prepared to issue the Novavax vaccine to those interested. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein now offers Novavax vaccine, by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Ramstein Air Base
    RAB
    United States Air Forces in Europe
    Covid
    Novavax

