U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Holweger, 86th Medical Group non-commissioned officer in charge of the Immunizations Clinic, prepares a vaccine at Ramstein Air Base Germany, Aug. 18, 2022. Holweger and the rest of his team at the immunizations Clinic on base are prepared to issue the Novavax vaccine to those interested. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2022 Date Posted: 08.23.2022 01:19 Photo ID: 7383461 VIRIN: 220818-F-JM042-1005 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.82 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein now offers Novavax vaccine, by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.