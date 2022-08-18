U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Holweger, 86th Medical Group non-commissioned officer in charge of the Immunizations Clinic, prepares a vaccine at Ramstein Air Base Germany, Aug. 18, 2022. Holweger and the rest of his team at the immunizations Clinic on base are prepared to issue the Novavax vaccine to those interested. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 01:19
|Photo ID:
|7383461
|VIRIN:
|220818-F-JM042-1005
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.82 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Ramstein now offers Novavax vaccine
