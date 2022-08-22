School/Sport Physicals readily available at Naval Hospital Bremerton

Photo By Douglas Stutz | For those in need for a back to school and/or sports physical, Naval Hospital...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | For those in need for a back to school and/or sports physical, Naval Hospital Bremerton staff like Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class (Fleet Marine Force) David R. Withrow, Immunization Clinic leading petty officer, stand ready to provide such services as eye exam, height/weight, vital signs - blood pressure, pulse, respiration - height and weight, along with mental health screening and holistic health supervision, the physical examination itself, as well as an immunization(s) update. The physicals can be arranged for active duty dependents who are enrolled in TRICARE Prime and receive care at Naval Hospital Bremerton. Appointments can be made with TRICARE Regional Appointment Center at 1-800-404-4506 with primary care managers during regular clinic hours from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. For patients receiving immunizations: Mon-Wed-Thurs-Fri: 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and on Tuesdays: 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer) see less | View Image Page

School supplies, school schedules and school physicals.



Naval Hospital Bremerton can readily assist parents with the school physicals – as well as sport physicals – needed for the upcoming school year.



The back to school physicals can be arranged for active duty dependents who are enrolled in TRICARE Prime and receive care at Naval Hospital Bremerton.



The physicals will include such services as; eye exam, height/weight, vital signs - blood pressure, pulse, respiration - height and weight, along with mental health screening and holistic health supervision, the physical examination itself, as well as an immunization(s) update.



A specific sports physical appointment includes the necessary requirements for the sports participation forms.



“But we also try to tackle everything we can during that appointment, including mental health, sexual health, social issues, and chronic health conditions,” said Lt. Cmdr. Travis Waller, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton Pediatrics Department head and physician.



Appointments can be made with TRICARE Regional Appointment Center at 1-800-404-4506 with primary care managers during regular clinic hours from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.



For patients receiving immunizations:

Mon-Wed-Thurs-Fri: 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesdays: 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.



According to pediatric immunization guidelines, a child may receive HPV (also known as Gardasil), MCV4 (Menveo), and TDaP.



“Of those three vaccinations the TDaP is the only school required vaccine through those pediatric age range. TDaP is a combination vaccine of Tetanus toxoid, Diphtheria toxoid and Acellular Pertussis,” said Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class (Fleet Marine Force) David R. Withrow, Immunization clinic leading petty officer, detailing that Tetanus Toxoid is used to prevent tetanus, also known as lockjaw.



“Tetanus is a serious illness that causes convulsions/seizures and severe muscle spasms that can be strong enough to cause bone fractures of the spine,” Withrow continued. “Diphtheria is an acute upper respiratory illness and pertussis vaccine is a vaccine that protects against whooping cough.”



HPV and Menveo are typically started with the first shot of TDaP at age 11 if the parents so chooses.



“HPV is a two-dose series if started at ages 9-14 at 0 months and 6 months later. If it is started at 15, it’s a three dose series at 0, 2 and 6 months. Menveo for meningitis would be offered and can be given between ages 11-12 with a second does at ages 16-18. Menveo is required more for college members living in the dorms,” explained Withrow.



HPV is Human papillomavirus.



“It is one of the most common sexually transmitted infections. It causes genital warts. The underlying concerns are cervical and other types of cancers,” Withrow noted. “This is why it is recommended between the ages 9-26. It's not a required shot but may be recommended by the primary care manager in certain cases.”



A parent or legal guardian must accompany a minor for all medical and immunization appointments.