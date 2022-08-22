School/Sport Physicals readily available at Naval Hospital Bremerton

For those in need for a back to school and/or sports physical,

Naval Hospital Bremerton staff like Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class (Fleet

Marine Force) David R. Withrow, Immunization Clinic leading petty officer,

stand ready to provide such services as eye exam, height/weight, vital signs

- blood pressure, pulse, respiration - height and weight, along with mental

health screening and holistic health supervision, the physical examination

itself, as well as an immunization(s) update. The physicals can be arranged

for active duty dependents who are enrolled in TRICARE Prime and receive

care at Naval Hospital Bremerton. Appointments can be made with TRICARE

Regional Appointment Center at 1-800-404-4506 with primary care managers

during regular clinic hours from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For patients receiving immunizations: Mon-Wed-Thurs-Fri: 8 a.m. to 11:45

a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and on Tuesdays: 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and 1

p.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC

Bremerton public affairs officer)

