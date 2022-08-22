Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    School/Sport Physicals readily available at Naval Hospital Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2022

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    For those in need for a back to school and/or sports physical,
    Naval Hospital Bremerton staff like Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class (Fleet
    Marine Force) David R. Withrow, Immunization Clinic leading petty officer,
    stand ready to provide such services as eye exam, height/weight, vital signs
    - blood pressure, pulse, respiration - height and weight, along with mental
    health screening and holistic health supervision, the physical examination
    itself, as well as an immunization(s) update. The physicals can be arranged
    for active duty dependents who are enrolled in TRICARE Prime and receive
    care at Naval Hospital Bremerton. Appointments can be made with TRICARE
    Regional Appointment Center at 1-800-404-4506 with primary care managers
    during regular clinic hours from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
    For patients receiving immunizations: Mon-Wed-Thurs-Fri: 8 a.m. to 11:45
    a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and on Tuesdays: 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and 1
    p.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC
    Bremerton public affairs officer)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, School/Sport Physicals readily available at Naval Hospital Bremerton, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

