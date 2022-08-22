For those in need for a back to school and/or sports physical,
Naval Hospital Bremerton staff like Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class (Fleet
Marine Force) David R. Withrow, Immunization Clinic leading petty officer,
stand ready to provide such services as eye exam, height/weight, vital signs
- blood pressure, pulse, respiration - height and weight, along with mental
health screening and holistic health supervision, the physical examination
itself, as well as an immunization(s) update. The physicals can be arranged
for active duty dependents who are enrolled in TRICARE Prime and receive
care at Naval Hospital Bremerton. Appointments can be made with TRICARE
Regional Appointment Center at 1-800-404-4506 with primary care managers
during regular clinic hours from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
For patients receiving immunizations: Mon-Wed-Thurs-Fri: 8 a.m. to 11:45
a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and on Tuesdays: 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and 1
p.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC
Bremerton public affairs officer)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2022 17:45
|Photo ID:
|7383026
|VIRIN:
|220822-N-HU933-200
|Resolution:
|4262x3585
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, School/Sport Physicals readily available at Naval Hospital Bremerton, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
School/Sport Physicals readily available at Naval Hospital Bremerton
