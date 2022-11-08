Happy Hooligan RADR Training in full Swing at the NDANG Regional Training Site

Photo By David Lipp | Master Sgt. Anthony Rezac, a 119th Civil Engineer training cadre, left, discusses...... read more read more Photo By David Lipp | Master Sgt. Anthony Rezac, a 119th Civil Engineer training cadre, left, discusses training progress with Tech. Sgt. Kevin Carroll, of the 22nd Civil Engineer Squadron, during Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery (RADR) system training at the North Dakota Air National Guard Regional Training Site, Fargo, North Dakota, Aug. 11, 2022. The civil engineers are using the Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery (RADR) system for training to repair damage to a 150 feet by 750 feet concrete simulated runway, sectioned off in 20 foot by 20 foot squares for training craters. It is specially designed for making holes in the concrete squares that simulate bomb impact craters that can be repaired with fill and capping material. The Fargo civil engineer training site is one of four in the Air National Guard, and is the first one of those to provide new system for RADR training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Sgt. David H. Lipp) see less | View Image Page

The Happy Hooligans are now routinely using the new Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery (RADR) training process at the North Dakota Air National Guard (NDANG) Regional Training Site (RTS), and continue to offer training in many civil engineer Air Force specialty codes for active duty, Guard and Reserve units at the RTS.

The RTS in Fargo is one of four Air National Guard (ANG) civil engineer career field training sites implementing the capability of providing the Rapid Damage Repair (RDR) portion of the RADR training, but it is now the second ANG training site to fully utilize it for training.

Discussions about RADR training at the ANG training sites began in about 2016, and the implementation of the system was first tested at North Dakota Air National Guard RTS in September, 2021.

The RADR system features a 150 feet by 750 feet concrete simulated runway, sectioned off in 20 foot by 20 foot squares for training craters. It is specially designed for making holes in the concrete squares that simulate bomb impact craters that can be repaired with fill and capping material.

The system begins with simulated bomb blast craters being created when concrete is cut and removed to prepare them for patching.

The patching is done with either asphalt or concrete capping material. The capping material is preferably selected to match the runway, but either asphalt or concrete may be used if one material is more easily accessible at the damage site.

The 119th CES at the NDANG has received approximately 45 pieces of additional heavy equipment for their new RADR training facility, and it has been up to the RTS trainers to get familiar with all of the equipment prior to providing training for trainees.

In addition to the RDR portion of the RADR system, additional aspects of RADR will eventually be added. They are called the rapid explosive hazard mitigation (REHM) and the rapid airfield damage assessment system (RADAS).

The NDANG RTS has refined the training over the last three courses and has become more efficient in the training process that will be used for 119th CES members and visiting students from other units in the future.