WHINSEC conducts four-course combined graduation

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Special Forces Col. Ken Dwyer presents a diploma to Mexican Army Nurse, Capt. Haydee Chavez Reyes. Chavez was the honor graduate for the Inter Agency Crisis Action Planning Course (IACAP). US Army photo by SPC Jaden Witt.

The WHINSEC Familia (Alumni) ranks gained 215 new members.



“When obstacles arise, you change your direction to reach your goal; you do not change your decision to get there.” –Zig Ziglar.



COLUMBUS, GA (Aug 19) – Yesterday, 215 students walked across the stage at the Columbus Ironworks to be recognized as they completed the academic requirements of their respective courses.



The students represent the countries of, USA, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, México, Panamá, and Paraguay. They attended one of the following courses: the Small Unit Leadership Course (SULC), Medical Assistance Course (MEDAC), Cadet Leadership Development Course (CLD), and Inter Agency Crisis Action Planning Course (IACAP).



Colombian Army Sgt.1st Class Javier Salazar Cuesta attended the Medical Assistance Course.



“I am very satisfied with the knowledge acquired during the course. Had the opportunity to study alongside members of the Colombian National Police and the Panamanian Police. We learned of each other capabilities, strengths, the way different institutions operate. This helped us as we learned the techniques and protocols to follow while tending to the sick and injured. I know take this knowledge back home, so I can share it with my Soldiers,” commented Salazar.



Amongst the Inter Agency Crisis Action Planning Course students was Ms. Joana Sanchez Portilla, a Colombian Ministry of Defense civilian.



Upon asking of her experience with the course, she commented, “The course was a great experience. To learn about the doctrine, the disciple, the love military members have for their service to their nation. Had the opportunity to meet and learn from military members, not just from Colombia, but from other countries as well. As a civilian, sometimes we do not see all the work military members do behind the scenes to accomplish their missions. In addition to the academic experience, I take back home with me that opportunity to learn a little more about my classmates, their cultures, the chance to have new friends / colleagues in other countries and within Colombia.”



Panamanian National Police Sgt. Juan McKay participated in the Small Unit Leadership Course.



"Excellent course, I learned a lot on the leadership styles, how to positively motivate subordinates to accomplish the mission at hand. I also learned on how to assist our superiors to obtain the goals in a proper and regulatory manner. Techniques on how to work as part of a team, how to organize the team for success are some of the tools I am definitively taking back home with me. The dynamic of working with Army and police forces from other countries was key on being able to successfully complete all academic requirements. Even though there are cultural and operational differences, when it came down to it, we all got behind one another to complete the task at hand,” said McKay.



U.S. Army Special Forces Col. Ken M. Dwyer, 7th Group Deputy Commander was the guest speaker for the graduation. During his remarks he congratulated the graduates and talked about how the challenges during the courses will strengthen the collective capacities of the militaries they belong to, militaries who defend the value of human liberty and the freedom of the democratic world.