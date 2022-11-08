Get to know your School Liaisons

New to Hampton Roads? PCS’ing to a different school district? School Liaisons are the primary point of contact for any information involving school-related questions with a primary goal to guide military children towards a successful future.



“The earlier we can get involved, the easier the process is,” said Chris Hendrix, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic regional school liaison. “As soon as you receive your orders to a new duty station, contacting your school liaison will allow for a smooth take off and a soft landing.”



School liaisons facilitate a number of processes to include inbound or outbound school transfers, locating school boundaries, special education resources and processes, home schooling support, and preparing for college and scholarship information.



Graduation requirements vary from state-to-state and there is no one size fits all. If you have a graduating child, the school liaison will let you know the requirements needed or additional classes the senior may need to take to meet all graduation requirements.



One of the tools that they use is called The Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children. This is an agreement between States that eases educational transitions of military children as they transfer between states in the areas of enrollment, placement, attendance, eligibility, and graduation. As a Military Family, it is important for you to know your rights and the SL can give you the knowledge you need.



The goals for the school liaison is to provide parents with the resources needed to overcome obstacles that come along with the military life when transitioning their children to a new school system. The school liaison also promotes the importance of parental involvement in their child’s education.



“A child will do better in school when they see it’s important to the parents,” explained Hendrix.



School liaisons also educate local educational communities and schools on the hardships moving has on military children and how it affects their learning process; in addition to providing schools with resources available to help transitioning students.



To find your local School Liaison Office, visit https://installations.militaryonesource.mil/search?program-service=12/view-by=ALL

Get to know your School Liaisons, by Ninoshka Basantes