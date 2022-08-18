Surface Navy Association Waterfront Symposium 2022 Highlights the Force’s Competitive Edge

SAN DIEGO (Aug. 18, 2022) – Leaders from across the Navy, business and academia gathered to discuss the future of naval surface warfare at the third annual Surface Navy Association (SNA) West Coast Waterfront Symposium aboard Naval Base San Diego, Aug. 18.



In fitting with this year’s theme of “The Competitive Edge,” the day’s speakers spoke about topics related to the five lines of effort (LOE) in the Surface Forces strategic document entitled “Surface Warfare: The Competitive Edge.”



“We’ve got to be able to take some risks using innovation and experimentation in order to sharpen our competitive edge,” said Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Forces. “We need to stop dismissing good ideas and start thinking differently as we shape our force.”



Competitive Edge directs alignment across the force and enterprise to meet the complex needs of the dynamic environment the Surface Force will face in the next decade.



Three panels were held at the SNA Waterfront Symposium.



The first panel, titled “Innovation and Future Warfighting Capabilities” focused on the progress the Surface Force made over the last six months in laying the foundations for future capabilities of the fleet.



The second panel, “Unmanned Surface Vessels and the Path to Autonomy,” highlighted unmanned surface vessel (USV) operations and innovations, as well as the Surface Force’s new artificial intelligence and big data initiative, Task Force Hopper.



“Most of what we do is make decisions,” said Lt. Brandon Strain, an action officer for Task Force Hopper. “We’re all decision engines and right now we’re living in the age of coal. In order to go from coal to fuel, we must refine those engines, better known as the data, and use data to drive decision making.”



After the first two panels, Kitchener gave his keynote speech, addressing his vision for the Surface Force. Following Kitchener’s keynote address, the final panel, “Harnessing Fleet Ingenuity,” junior surface warfare officers had the opportunity to bring forward problems they saw in the force, paired with actionable proposed solutions for leadership to consider.



The Surface Navy Association was incorporated in 1985 to promote greater coordination and communication among the military, business and academic communities who share a common interest in naval surface warfare and to support the activities of Surface Naval Forces. The SNA is dedicated to recognizing the continuing contributions of the United States Navy and Coast Guard’s surface forces, showcasing professional excellence within the surface naval forces, dealing with the challenges faced by surface naval forces, nurturing communication among military, academic and business communities, enhancing and preserving the heritage of surface naval forces and providing forums on professional matters affecting the surface naval forces.



The mission of CNSP is to man, train, and equip the Surface Force to provide fleet commanders with credible naval power to control the sea and project power ashore.



For more news from Naval Surface Forces, visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/.



For information about the Competitive Edge, visit: https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/Portals/54/Documents/CNSP/SNA/SNA-2022/Competitive-Edge-Paper-Approved-Dec-20th.pdf.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2022 Date Posted: 08.19.2022 13:18 Story ID: 427649 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Surface Navy Association Waterfront Symposium 2022 Highlights the Force’s Competitive Edge, by Karli Yeager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.