2023 Commandant’s Retention Program works to retain talented first-term Marines

Photo By Lance Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Clarisa Garcia, an administrative specialist with Headquarters...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Clarisa Garcia, an administrative specialist with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, holds her certificate of reenlistment after a reenlistment ceremony on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 19, 2022. Garcia was one of the 25 Marines from H&S Bn., MCIPAC, selected for the fiscal year 2023 Commandant’s Retention Program. The CRP focused on retaining the most talented first-term Marines who stand out amongst their peers and represent the highest level of performance within their primary military occupational specialty. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp) see less | View Image Page

CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, Japan – While every service member has raised their right hand to swear in through the oath of enlistment, only about 25% of first-term Marines will raise their hand again in a reenlistment ceremony and vow to serve for a minimum of two additional years. For fiscal year 2023, the Commandant’s Retention Program has made it easier for selected first-term Marines to re-enlist.



On May 26, the guidance for the execution of fiscal year 2023 Commandant’s Retention Program was officially signed, and on June 17, MARADMIN 305/22 displayed the approved selections to the CRP. The CRP focused on retaining the most talented, first-term Marines who stand out amongst their peers and represent the highest level of performance within their primary military occupational specialty.



“I think what makes this retention program so special is that it not only motivates the Marines who were selected but also motivates the next generation of Marines planning on re-enlisting,” said Sgt. Hannah Peleras, a career planner with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific. “They get to see the benefits and conveniences of re-enlisting through the CRP, which will lead to higher performance and motivation from those hoping to be selected in the future.”



Peleras said the Marines eligible for the CRP had to be on their first enlistment and close to a reenlistment date. She explained that most Marines selected were categorized under a Tier 1 status based on factors including job performance, physical fitness, marksmanship, leadership, and individual character.



Through the CRP, 2,468 first-term Marines were selected under these guidelines. Of those Marines selected, over 1,200 have submitted their retention paperwork. These reenlistments aid the Marine Corps in reaching its retention goal, which is now climbing over 100%.



Historically, Marines must go through a 20-step process to reenlist, but CRP allows far fewer hurdles to jump through. In addition, the incentives offered to those Marines included specific special duty assignment choices to a permanent change of station and specific units, known as an enhanced duty station incentive.



“Along with the incentives, the biggest difference is the hassle-free process,” said Peleras. “If a Marine were selected and wanted to re-enlist, they would simply have to provide their Basic Training Record and Individual Medical Record to get the process started.”



The Marines who chose to re-enlist through the CRP could experience the incentives and streamlined approval process as soon as they submitted for reenlistment.



“I was unaware of my selection or what the CRP was until one of my senior officers congratulated me on my selection,” said Sgt. Ryan Petty, a military police officer with Provost Marshal’s Office, H&S Bn., MCIPAC. “I was already in the process of re-enlisting when I was selected for the CRP. It made the routing list for my reenlistment package much faster, and it was approved in under a week.”



Petty, like many other Marines, had his own specific reason and intention behind his reenlistment.



“I re-enlisted to continue improving myself as a leader,” said Petty. “Forget awards, chase results. I aim to be the kind of leader who helps Marines enjoy their service.”