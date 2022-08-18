USNCC Students Complete 1st Military Studies Course With ASU

QUANTICO, Va. — The first students enrolled in the Associate of Arts in Military Studies through the United States Naval Community College completed their first course through Arizona State University August 9, 2022.



This course, Introduction to Military Studies, is designed to help these students understand how political science and history informs national security research into diverse solutions.



“Even after the first course, we’re seeing the impact this has in developing our enlisted leaders,” said USNCC’s President Randi R. Cosentino, Ed.D. “We are excited to see the dynamic shift that takes place across the tri-service maritime forces once these Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen have completed the full associate degree.”



"It helped me to see everything, military-wise, from both the deckplates as well as from the higher-ups, and even on the political level," said Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Petty Officer Gordan, of St. Louis, Missouri.



The Military Studies degree program is offered fully online in an asynchronous environment to better meet the needs of the active duty enlisted members of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. This means service members can take naval-relevant courses during their off-duty hours from anywhere in the world they have access to the internet.



The USNCC degree programs each include a Naval Studies Certificate and a professional certificate embedded in the associate degree program. This milestone model of education ensures Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen earn certificates within their degree programs without having to take additional courses. These certificates demonstrate an increased level of knowledge relevant both within the naval services as well as outside the service, ensuring these service members are better set up for professional success as veterans.



Each degree program is offered in a consortium model with our partner institutions. This means the students take the Naval Studies Certificate courses through the USNCC directly and take all the other coursework with our partner institutions. For the Associate of Arts in Military Studies, the USNCC students take a majority of their courses through ASU.



“It has been a pleasure to partner with the USNCC to serve their students in pursuit of a robust military education. Our Military Studies associate was built to complement the Naval Studies certificate and provide a degree that is founded in the principles of history and leadership with a global lens,” said Casey Evans, chief growth officer for EdPlus at ASU.



All active duty enlisted Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen are eligible to apply for any degree program with the USNCC. Those interested in earning a degree in Military Studies, or any other degree program offered by the USNCC, can fill out an application at www.usncc.edu.



The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the Inquire Now link to learn how to be a part of the USNCC Pilot II program.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2022 Date Posted: 08.18.2022 17:05 Story ID: 427573 Location: QUANTICO, VA, US Hometown: TEMPE, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNCC Students Complete 1st Military Studies Course With ASU, by CPO Alexander Gamble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.