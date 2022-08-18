Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNCC Students Complete 1st Military Studies Course With ASU

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble 

    U.S. Naval Community College

    220818-N-YC738-1001 QUANTICO, Va. (Aug. 18, 2022) -- The first students enrolled in the Associate of Arts in Military Studies through the United States Naval Community College completed their first course through Arizona State University August 9, 2022. This course, Introduction to Military Studies, is designed to help these students understand how political science and history informs national security research into diverse solutions. This graphic was created using shapes, text, and images. (U.S. Navy graphic illustration by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble/released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNCC Students Complete 1st Military Studies Course With ASU, by CPO Alexander Gamble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    College
    Military Studies
    Education
    Critical Thinking
    USNCC

