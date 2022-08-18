USNCC Students Complete 1st Military Studies Course With ASU

220818-N-YC738-1001 QUANTICO, Va. (Aug. 18, 2022) -- The first students enrolled in the Associate of Arts in Military Studies through the United States Naval Community College completed their first course through Arizona State University August 9, 2022. This course, Introduction to Military Studies, is designed to help these students understand how political science and history informs national security research into diverse solutions. This graphic was created using shapes, text, and images. (U.S. Navy graphic illustration by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble/released)

Date Taken: 08.18.2022
Location: QUANTICO, VA, US
Hometown: TEMPE, AZ, US