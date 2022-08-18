CMSGT Chad D. West retires after 36 years

EBBING AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ark. --



The 188th Wing held a retirement ceremony here, August 13, for Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Chad D. West, who concluded his military career after 36 years of service.



Chief West has served the 188th Wing Security Forces Squadron in multiple roles for the past 27 years, retiring as the 188th SFS manager.



“It has been a long and sometimes curvy road, but it’s been rewarding too,” said West. “These Defenders are the reason I’m successful. I have been surrounded by the best.”



188th Security Forces Squadron Commander Lt. Col. Heath Allen, who officiated the ceremony, praised West’s loyalty, character, and work ethic.



“He took his responsibilities as chief very seriously,” Allen said. “He carried the weight of the stripe with honor, pride, and humility. He was the people’s chief. Folks all around this base came to him for advice. You can always count on Chief West to help you, to own his mistakes, to do his absolute best to fix what’s broken, and to stand by your side in the thick of it no matter how the personal cost to himself.”



West enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1981 as an infantry rifleman and where he also became a scout sniper instructor. In 1987 he enlisted in the Alaska Air National Guard as a fuels specialist and then became an infantryman for the Alaska Army National Guard in 1993. He moved to Missouri in 1994 to be an HVAC specialist for the Missouri Air National Guard. In 1995 he found his home with the 188th SFS.



Some notable accomplishments during West’s time at the 188th include deploying to Iraq and Kyrgyzstan, and performing missions in Cuba, Algeria, Spain, Greece, Italy, England, and Djibouti. He deployed to Germany, Curacao, and Puerto Rico to support sniper/marksmanship training. West fulfilled critical emergency operation center responsibilities in the Arkansas National Guard Quick Reaction Force’s first-ever call-up to support the Arkansas State Police in a civil disturbance role. He also developed vital training relationships with local police and federal agencies to enhance the skillsets of the 188th SFS.



"You all are leaders," said West, addressing the audience. "If you have an airman that is junior to you, take them under your wing. Don't give up on a single one of them. Never give up on yourself, and never give up on your team."

