    188th Security Forces Squadron promote West to Chief

    FORT SMITH, AR, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2020

    Photo by Capt. Dylan Hollums 

    188th Wing

    The 188th Wing promoted Senior Master Sgt. Chad D. West, to the rank of Chief Master Sgt. April 1, 2020.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2020
    Date Posted: 06.23.2020 16:06
    Photo ID: 6249532
    VIRIN: 200506-F-RW506-704
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 4.06 MB
    Location: FORT SMITH, AR, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 188th Security Forces Squadron promote West to Chief, by Capt. Dylan Hollums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arkansas Air National Guard

