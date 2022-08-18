Return of Vacation Bible School a success

Photo By Alexandra Shea | Children sing during a performance for their parents at the Fort Jackson Main Post...... read more read more Photo By Alexandra Shea | Children sing during a performance for their parents at the Fort Jackson Main Post Chapel Aug. 12. The performance was part of the final day of a week-long Vacation Bible School program. More than 40 children attended the program. see less | View Image Page

Vacation Bible School returned to the Main Post Chapel after a hiatus due to COVID-19 risk mitigation measures. More than 40 children returned for the program before the start of the new school year.



“I think it was very successful,” said Betty Haygood, Protestant religious education coordinator. “We haven’t had Vacation Bible School since 2020 because of COVID.”



More than 40 children attended the week-long program that ran from Aug. 8 to 12. Each day featured a variety of activities including arts and crafts, music, prayer, story time, and outdoor activity.



“They enjoyed themselves,” Haygood said. “We started everyday with arts and crafts, bible story class, then recreation, and snacks.”





For the final day of the program, parents were invited to the Main Post Chapel sanctuary for a performance by their children who sang a variety of songs. Each was presented with a certificate of achievement as well as two bibles designed for younger and older children so they may grow into them.



“To the parents, thank you for bringing your children here, it’s a good thing that you are planting (in them),” said Chaplain (Col.) Joey Byrd, installation chaplain. “We encourage you to take this and grow it so your children will grow up knowing the love of God every day.”



At the conclusion of the program, parents and their children were invited to the fellowship hall to enjoy a pizza lunch before returning home.



“I’m going to start work on next year’s program,” Haygood said. “I need more volunteers because I hope it’s going to be bigger and better next year.”