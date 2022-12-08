Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    081222-A-SO154-956

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Photo by Alexandra Shea 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Children sing during a performance for their parents at the Fort Jackson Main Post Chapel Aug. 12. The performance was part of the final day of a week-long Vacation Bible School program. More than 40 children attended the program.

    Return of Vacation Bible School a success

    Fort Jackson
    IMCOM
    RSO
    VBS
    Religious Support Office

