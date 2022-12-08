Children sing during a performance for their parents at the Fort Jackson Main Post Chapel Aug. 12. The performance was part of the final day of a week-long Vacation Bible School program. More than 40 children attended the program.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2022 Date Posted: 08.18.2022 09:33 Photo ID: 7376038 VIRIN: 081222-A-SO154-956 Resolution: 3920x2408 Size: 802.21 KB Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 081222-A-SO154-956, by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.