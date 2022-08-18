Hurricane Sally recovery efforts continue at NAS Pensacola

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast awarded a $12.1 million firm-fixed-price task order, July 22, to EMR, Inc., from Niceville, Florida, under a multiple award construction contract for storm damage repairs from Hurricane Sally onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola.



The work is part of a package that will cover repairs to Buildings 4149 and 646 that will be managed out of the Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC) Sally located onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola.



“This is just one of many Hurricane Sally recovery packages that will be overseen by ROICC Sally,” said Brent Pittman, deputy director for ROICC Sally.



Repairs to both facilities include roof and exterior repairs, and interior damage repairs. These include but are not limited to the fire alarm system, HVAC system, ceilings, walls and flooring, lighting and electrical distribution



Specific work on building 646 includes replacement of doors and windows on the east and west side the building, replacement of the HVAC system, suspended ceiling demolition, and fire alarm system repairs.



Building 4149 is an aircraft maintenance hangar and administrative facility which is maintained by the Air Force. The building is occupied by the 451st and 455th Flying Training Squadrons (FTS) of the 479th Flying Training Group (FTG).



“Hurricane Sally inflicted relatively minor damage to building 4149, but a strong wind event back in April 2021 tore off a large portion of the roof, allowing more extensive interior water damage,” said NAS Pensacola Facility Management Division Director (FMD) Conor Grace.



Building 646 is a 1940s era brick structure originally used as an equipment maintenance shop. The western half of the facility was converted to administrative spaces and is occupied by the 479th Student Squadron (STUS) of the 479th Flying Training Group (FTG). The eastern portion of the building is currently unoccupied.



Grace stated, “The building sustained significant water damage in Hurricane Sally, both from storm surge and wind-driven rain due to deteriorated building envelope.”



A building’s envelope is physical separator between the conditioned and unconditioned environment of a building



“The 479th FTG relocated nearly all of the STUS to its headquarters facility where they have been operating since the storm,” said Grace.



Repairs and construction to both buildings is expected to be completed by July 2024.

