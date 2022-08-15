SURFOR Dedicates Mariner Skills Training Center Pacific

Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Forces, inaugurated the Mariner Skills Training Center Pacific (MSTCPAC) during a ribbon cutting ceremony onboard Naval Base San Diego, Aug. 15.



MSTCPAC was dedicated to Capt. (retired) Bud Weeks, a legendary naval officer and teacher in the Surface Warfare community with more than 40 years of experience as a Surface Warfare Officer (SWO) and mariner skills instructor.



“As we reflect upon all that Bud’s done for the Surface Force, I can think of no name better suited to adorn this building than that of Captain Bud Weeks,” said Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Forces. “Weeks Hall will always reflect a once in a generation surface warfare officer’s, and now our, unbreakable commitment to providing Sailors with the tools, methods, and experience essential for prudent, professional seamanship – the unshakable foundation of our warfighting ability.”



As a result of the Vice Chief of Naval Operations (VCNO) Surface Force Comprehensive Review, Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC) received direction to establish and develop comprehensive mariner training centers to provide the skills and knowledge required to correct and improve upon deficiencies cited in the comprehensive review.



“We’re very excited about this building,” said Navigation, Seamanship, and Shiphandling (NSS) Director Bud Weeks at SWSC. “We’ve come a long way in improving the way we train Sailors for sea.”



With support from MSTCPAC, the Surface Warfare community increased junior officer shiphandling simulator hours threefold. $805 million was invested to modernize San Diego’s MSTC as well as another training center located in Norfolk, Virginia.



The training center houses 10 navigation, seamanship, and shiphandling trainer (NSST) simulators, 30 conning officer virtual environment (COVE) simulators, one bridge wing simulator (NSST 3), two full mission bridge simulators (NSST 4), two full mission bridge and combat information center simulators (NSST 5), and 14 electronic classrooms.



MSTCPAC was established on October 1, 2020 and its mission is “to ready sea-bound warriors to serve on surface combatants possessing the shiphandling and navigation skills to fulfill the Navy’s mission of maintaining global maritime superiority.



For more information about MSTSCPAC, please visit: https://www.netc.navy.mil/MSTCPAC/

