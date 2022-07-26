Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makos welcome new command chief

    HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2022

    Story by Timothy Norton 

    482nd Fighter Wing

    HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, Fla. -- Recently, Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy M. Allen became the new command chief for the 482nd Fighter Wing.

    In this capacity he advises the wing commander on issues including readiness, training, professional development, force utilization, health, morale and welfare of the wing’s enlisted force.

    “My number one priority is care and feeding of our Airmen,” Allen said. “Morale, recruiting, retention, mental health and correctness to the mission, these are all very important factors to mission success.”

    Allen entered the Air Force in December 1993. After completion of basic military training, he attended the Bomber Electronic Warfare Maintenance training course at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss.

    Chief Allen has served more than 28 years in a variety of leadership and management positions, including quality assurance inspector, section chief, flight chief, flightline expediter, flightline production supervisor, lead production supervisor and squadron superintendent.

    As a command chief, Allen said he understands his role.

    “The ability to positively affect a wide array of some of the greatest people our Air Force has to offer,” he said.

    During his career, Allen has deployed in direct support of Operations Southern Watch, Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, New Dawn, Inherent Resolve and Freedom’s Sentinel.

    Raised in La Crosse, Wisconsin, Allen is married and has a daughter, 13, and a son, 7. In his free time, the chief enjoys rugby, running, hiking and working out.

    Prior to his current assignment, Chief Allen was the Aircraft Maintenance Division Chief for 10th Air Force at Naval Air Station Fort Worth, Joint Reserve Base, Texas.

