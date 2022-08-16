New MILITARY STAR Accountholders Can Save 15% during Back-to-School Shopping Aug. 18 to Sept. 1

Photo By Marisa Conner | You don’t need to be a brainiac to get extra back-to-school savings with MILITARY...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | You don’t need to be a brainiac to get extra back-to-school savings with MILITARY STAR. Shoppers who sign up and use a new MILITARY STAR account from Aug. 18 to Sept. 1 will save 15% on all first-day purchases. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Military shoppers can use their smarts to save 15% on back-to-school shopping by signing up and using a new MILITARY STAR® card.



From Aug. 18 to Sept. 1, members of the military community who are approved for and use a new MILITARY STAR account will receive the higher discount instead of the regular 10% discount.



The first-day savings is only one way the card helps military shoppers save. MILITARY STAR cardholders also have access to everyday savings, such as 5 cents off every gallon of gas at Exchange fuel locations, 10% off at participating Exchange restaurants and free shipping on online orders. The fuel discount is also available at select Navy Exchange and Marine Corps Exchange locations.



“Whether you’re shopping for back-to-school supplies or everyday necessities at the Exchange, using MILITARY STAR is a no-brainer,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s senior enlisted advisor. “With everyday savings, special discounts and fair and flexible terms, MILITARY STAR pays off year-round.”



The 15% discount applies to purchases made everywhere the MILITARY STAR card is accepted, including all exchanges, commissaries and online at ShopMyExchange.com, myNavyExchange.com and ShopCGX.com. Department of Defense civilians and retirees are eligible to apply for a card. All honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop at ShopMyExchange.com can use their MILITARY STAR card discount shopping the Exchange online.



Other benefits of the MILITARY STAR card include:



• Rewards program with points earned on purchases and a $20 digital rewards card every 2,000 points

• One low APR for all cardholders, regardless of credit score.

• No annual, late or over-limit fees.

• 0%-interest Military Clothing plan for qualifying uniform basics.

• Reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments required for eligible customers.



When members of the military community shop the Exchange, they’re not just saving—they’re giving back. 100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested in the military community. In the last 10 years, the Exchange has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. When shoppers use the MILITARY STAR card, the Exchange also saves on credit card transaction fees—savings that add up to millions of dollars a year—which allows the Exchange to better support Warfighters and their families.



The first-day discount is dependent upon the application being approved and will be applied as a credit on the first monthly billing statement. The MILITARY STAR card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and is accepted at all military exchanges and commissaries. For more information, visit MyECP.com.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



