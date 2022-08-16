Our Yard History: Commissioning of USS Alabama

Courtesy Photo | The USS Alabama's (BB-60) commissioning ceremony was held Aug. 16, 1942. Capt. George...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The USS Alabama's (BB-60) commissioning ceremony was held Aug. 16, 1942. Capt. George Wilson, Commanding Officer for the Alabama, provided the address and many were in attendance. see less | View Image Page

This month we observe the 80th anniversary of the commissioning of the battleship USS Alabama (BB-60) right here at the old Norfolk Navy Yard. Upon a war time footing this yard was vastly expanding its physical plant and in fact this time honored ceremony took place alongside of a recently completed Pier 6.



Before we review the ceremonial commissioning events of August 16, 1942 it is important to understand the impact of the November 19, 1938 order from the Secretary of the Navy for the construction of the battleship Alabama. The allocation of this work to Norfolk was undoubtedly one of the most significant events in the history of this shipyard for much of the expansion prior to World War II was related to it. New facilities had to be constructed quickly to support this new workload.



The massive steel building ways expansion was completed. The battleship warehouse, Building 260, was erected to receive and distribute supplies and stores of all sorts. The new sub-assembly structure, Building 261 was designed for large pre-fabrication of large ship assemblies. The Turret Shop, Building 262, was where the huge foundational turrets of the massive guns were fashioned. And of course to lift and place these new turrets and later the 16" gun barrels in final position came the erection of the 350-ton Hammerhead Crane.



The existing Shipfitter and Boiler Shop, Building 163; the Machine Shop, Building 171; the Foundry, Building 172; and the Power Plant, Building 174, all received extensive upgrades and physical expansions tied directly to the Alabama order. These are the same improvements we observe and take benefit of to this very day at America's Shipyard, over 80 years later.



While facilities play their part, a ship cannot be constructed without people. A little known fact is that the new construction Superintendent allowed music to be played at the jobsite by placement of loud speakers following an old theory that anyone work better to music. 3,000 men and women, working 24 hours a day for 30 months brought the ship to completion a full year early.



Reading from an original period copy of the formal address by Captain George Barry Wilson, Commanding Officer at the commissioning of Alabama, he calls out attention to detail and illustrates how complex shipbuilding really is. He said, "Thousands of contracts executed for the purchase of materials of every description, for machinery, instruments, armor, armament and various types of equipment, all for delivery at this yard and for installation in the Alabama."



Captain Wilson continues, "In my dealings with the Officers and workmen of the yard, I have been deeply impressed with the high spirt of cooperation and loyalty from all sides. The builders of the Alabama speak of her in loving terms and exhibit manifest pride which is born of the knowledge that they have done their work well. I am convinced, and my brother officers of this ship share this view, that the Alabama has been beautifully constructed throughout and that no error has been left knowingly uncorrected. And since Pearl Harbor, the speed of building has been accelerated until delivery will be made a full year ahead of the original scheduled date of completion. Beyond any words I might utter, the Alabama herself is a glowing tribute to the officers and workmen of this yard."



At the conclusion of Captain Wilson's remarks upon the fantail of the ship he states - "We hereby pledge our every effort to develop to the utmost the many capabilities of this marvelous ship, and we will enter the fray - to win. Together with other forces of the United Nations, we shall bring glory to this vessel and victory to our arms!"



Later that evening a commissioning dinner was held at the Officers Club, Building 16.