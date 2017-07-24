Our Yard History: Commissioning of USS Alabama

The USS Alabama's (BB-60) commissioning ceremony was held Aug. 16, 1942. Capt. George Wilson, Commanding Officer for the Alabama, provided the address and many were in attendance.
