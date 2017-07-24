Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Our Yard History: Commissioning of USS Alabama [Image 3 of 3]

    Our Yard History: Commissioning of USS Alabama

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    The USS Alabama's (BB-60) commissioning ceremony was held Aug. 16, 1942. Capt. George Wilson, Commanding Officer for the Alabama, provided the address and many were in attendance.

    Date Taken: 07.24.2017
    Date Posted: 08.16.2022 09:54
    Photo ID: 7372268
    VIRIN: 170724-N-N2259-044
    Resolution: 4326x3402
    Size: 5.82 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Our Yard History

